The winger initially joined the Bundesliga outfit on loan for the remainder of the season during the winter transfer window.

Manchester United allowed Sancho to return to familiar surroundings after getting involved in a high-profile bust-up with boss Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho could stay away from Old Trafford on a permanent basis as Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has confirmed that the Bundesliga giants will hold negotiations in an attempt to keep him on their books heading into next season.

The Red Devils were keen to sanction the winger's departure when the transfer window reopened at the turn of the year, having been banned from first-team facilities and frozen out after publicly criticising boss Erik ten Hag following the decision to not include him in the matchday squad for the trip to Arsenal in September.

Dortmund offered Sancho the chance to reignite his career, thanks to shaking hands on a £3.4million loan fee and agreeing to cover part of his wage package, but the German heavyweights do not want his second spell at Signal Iduna Park to come to an end at the campaign's climax.

Dortmund Admit They are Desperate to Keep Sancho

Bundesliga outfit preparing to open fresh negotiations with Red Devils

Dortmund sporting director Kehl has admitted that Sancho is in their plans for next season, and it has led to the Champions League semi-finalists setting their sights on attempting to persuade Manchester United to allow him to remain in his current surroundings after a fruitful loan spell.

The England international has found the back of the net three times and provided a further two assists for his teammates over the course of 17 outings since linking up with Edin Terzic's charges, having been starved of game time at Old Trafford, and he will be at the centre of internal discussions in the coming weeks.

Via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Kehl told German media outlet Welt:

“We will try everything to keep Jadon Sancho here. But Manchester United also see how well he is playing at the moment. Maybe they also want to sell him for profit or bring him back. We will see.”

It is understood that Sancho will refuse to head back to Manchester United if ten Hag remains at the helm, due to being involved in a high-profile bust-up with the Dutch tactician earlier in the season, but new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is continuing to mull over whether to make a change in the dugout as they play catch-up for a top four spot in the Premier League.

Jadon Sancho's statistics in a Manchester United shirt compared to at Borussia Dortmund Manchester United Borussia Dortmund Appearances 82 154 Goals 12 53 Assists 6 66 Yellow cards 0 7 Sent off 0 0 Statistics correct as of 05/05/2024

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Dortmund are increasingly confident that the Red Devils would be open to sanctioning another loan ahead of next season as the Bundesliga outfit are aware that the 24-year-old will not have the opportunity to reignite his Old Trafford career if a change is not made at the helm.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho registered seven key passes during Borussia Dortmund's 1-0 home defeat to Stuttgart last month, which is his highest tally since returning to the Bundesliga earlier this year

Sancho's Salary Demands Could End Hopes of Deal

Concerns emerge over whether German giants can match winger's expectations

Although Sancho is open to remaining among Dortmund's options heading into next season, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, staying in his current surroundings is not a foregone conclusion as his salary expectations are expected to be a significant stumbling block.

The respected reporter suggests that Die Borussen are willing to pay in the region of £30million for the former Manchester City academy graduate, who is on an Old Trafford contract worth £275,000-per-week, but there are also doubts over whether Ratcliffe would be open to sanctioning a permanent departure despite a bust-up with ten Hag.

