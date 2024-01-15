Highlights Manchester United are in the "early stages of discussions" to sign a striker during the 2024 winter window at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils hope to improve Erik ten Hag's options up front and provide centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund with support.

Man Utd are reportedly considering moves for potential targets including Eric Choupo-Moting, Donyell Malen, and Serhou Guirassy.

Manchester United are still in the “early stages of discussions” ahead of their hunt for a striker during the 2024 winter window, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update from Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag hopes to bolster his Red Devils squad by adding another centre-forward before the end of the market, having struggled to get the best out of his current No. 9 options.

United have already splashed the cash regarding signings this term after welcoming several new faces during the 2023 summer transfer market before the start of the 2023/24 campaign. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority takeover could potentially enable Man Utd to dip back into the transfer market this winter as the INEOS chairman takes control of football operations behind the scenes.

Man Utd’s busy 2023 summer window

Manchester United had looked to back ten Hag during the 2023 summer transfer window after the Dutchman led the side to a third-placed finish during the 2022/23 Premier League season, alongside a Carabao Cup triumph and FA Cup final appearance. The Red Devils splashed over £170m on seven fresh faces at Old Trafford, hoping to close the gap between Manchester City and Arsenal in the top two positions in the top flight.

Ten Hag’s summer marquee signing was confirmed in August 2023, when Man Utd secured the signing of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund in a deal worth £72m. The Denmark international had led the Manchester giants’ transfer shortlist for most of the summer transfer window and eventually arrived with weeks remaining in the market.

However, given his age of 20, Hojlund struggled to adapt to the Premier League immediately. The Copenhagen-born star scored just two goals in 16 top-flight appearances, coming in United’s last two outings against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

Therefore, it’s unsurprising that Manchester United have been rumoured to be interested in making another centre-forward addition this winter. Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT (9th January) that the Red Devils have held talks with the agents of Bayern Munich’s Eric Choupo-Moting, Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen and VfB Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy.

United could look to make a loan signing to ensure they comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations and avoid a potential fine or points deduction. As we reach the halfway point of the winter window, concrete news on Man Utd’s subsequent signings has been hard to come by.

Man Utd current striker options comparison - 2023/24 Premier League season Rasmus Hojlund Anthony Martial Appearances 13(3) 5(8) Minutes 1124 445 Goals 2 1 Assists 1 0 Yellow cards 2 0 Red cards 0 0 Shots per game 1.3 0.5 Pass success rate 78.3% 79.6% Aerial duels won per game 0.6 0.6 Overall rating 6.40 6.32 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 15-01-24

Fabrizio Romano – Man Utd could take their time before identifying target

Romano has suggested that Manchester United could “take their time” before settling on their top striker target for the winter window. The transfer expert has considered the Red Devils potentially activating Guirassy’s release clause. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“Guirassy has an active release clause. Other players could be available on loan. But at the moment, Man Utd have not decided to proceed with any club-to-club negotiation yet. So, I think it’s still in the early stages of discussions. It’s still unclear who the player they want is and what kind of investment they want on a striker. So, it's still a quiet situation around United, and I think they will take their time before they say, ‘Okay, we want to go for that player.’ It's still not at that stage.”

Manchester United are yet to make their first signing of the 2024 winter transfer window, having already sanctioned the loan departures of Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho to Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund, respectively. However, links to a centre-forward won’t go away, as the Red Devils consider signing an experienced No. 9 to complement Hojlund.

According to Football Insider, West Ham United’s interest in Guirassy could be hijacked by teams such as Man Utd and AC Milan. The Irons are believed to be prepared to step up their chase for the Guinea international but will face competition from the likes of the Red Devils and Newcastle United for his signature. The striker’s release clause of just £15m has made him one of the most sought-after prospects in Europe, having scored 19 goals in 16 appearances during the 2023/24 season so far.

Meanwhile, CaughtOffside claims that Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is set to reject offers of a move to the Saudi Pro League in favour of remaining in Europe. The 28-year-old is struggling for playing time under ten Hag and sees his contract expire at Old Trafford this summer. Martial is reportedly being monitored by West Ham, alongside Fenerbahce and European giants Inter.