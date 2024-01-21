Highlights Manchester United could consider signing Bayern Munich striker Eric Choupo-Moting during the 2024 winter transfer window at Old Trafford.

The experienced centre-forward could provide support for Erik ten Hag's current first-choice No. 9 in Rasmus Hojlund.

Choupo-Moting is open to joining the Red Devils and could be a candidate if the club make a move for his services before the 1st February's transfer deadline.

Manchester United could consider Bayern Munich striker Eric Choupo-Moting as a “candidate” to sign for the club during the 2024 winter window, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provides GIVEMESPORT with an exclusive update on a potential deal at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag could look to add an experienced centre-forward to his Red Devils squad in the final weeks of the transfer market to offer support and guidance for the side’s current first-choice No. 9 in Rasmus Hojlund.

Man Utd endured a difficult first half of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign and have also been knocked out of European competition, having finished at the bottom of their Champions League group. Choupo-Moting has recently become a valuable option for some of Europe’s top sides. He could continue his impressive string of clubs with a switch to Manchester in January.

Man Utd have a reported interest in Choupo-Moting

Manchester United have been through tumultuous campaign during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign and face the prospect of missing out on qualification for next season’s Champions League. The Red Devils splashed out £72m to sign Hojlund from Atalanta during the 2023 summer transfer market, but the youngster has taken his time to find his feet in English football.

The 20-year-old has scored just two goals in 16 Premier League appearances, though these have come in his last couple of top-flight outings against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur. Therefore, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Manchester United turned to an experienced No. 9 option this month to help shoulder the burden on Hojlund for the remainder of the campaign.

Romano has recently told CaughtOffside’s Debrief Podcast that Bayern’s Choupo-Moting could be on the move this winter if the right offer comes in. The 34-year-old could be one player that the Bundesliga giants allow to leave before the 1st February transfer deadline, with a loan move to an English club the most likely outcome. Romano said:

“They [Bayern] are hoping for him [Choupo-Moting] to stay, but if an English club comes in with some money for a loan deal, then the situation could still be open. He is probably the only player who can leave Bayern, but in general, they want to keep this squad together.”

Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (14th January) that Choupo-Moting is open to switching to Manchester United in search of regular gametime. The reported £165,000 per-week earner could be the experienced attacking option that ten Hag requires to ease the pressure on Hojlund.

Eric Choupo-Moting and Rasmus Hojlind - 2023/24 comparison Eric Choupo-Moting (Bundesliga) Rasmus Hojlund (Premier League) Appearances 3(12) 13(3) Minutes 326 1124 Goals 2 2 Assists 0 1 Yellow cards 1 2 Shots per game 1.2 1.3 Pass success rate 82.4% 78.3% Aerial duels won per game 0.6 0.6 Overall rating 6.51 6.40 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 19-01-24

Romano - Choupo-Moting would be ‘open’ to joining Man Utd

Romano believes that Choupo-Moting would consider joining Manchester United if the 20-time English champions moved to sign him this winter. However, the Italian journalist is unaware of direct negotiations between the two European giants. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“To have an experienced option like Choupo-Moting to be competitive in both the Bundesliga and Champions League could be important in Bayern's second half of the season. They still hope to keep the player at the club, but Choupo-Moting would be open to joining Man Utd. So, I think it's up to United. If Man Utd decide to attack the situation strongly, I think Choupo-Moting could be a candidate. But, at the moment, I'm not aware of any direct negotiation yet, and it remains something quiet so far.”

Man Utd transfer news, including Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire claim

Manchester United have yet to make their first signing of the 2024 winter transfer window, owing to the fact they splashed over £170m on seven new faces during the 2023 summer market. The Red Devils cannot keep up that spending without sales, which could hint at likely outgoings before 1st February’s transfer deadline.

According to ESPN, Man Utd are considering revamping their defence this summer. The club are awaiting for the Premier League to ratify INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority takeover at Old Trafford, which should be completed in February. The English businessman will control football operations behind the scenes, with conversations reportedly being held about making changes to United’s defence.

Raphael Varane’s future is up in the air, with Man Utd yet to trigger the one-year extension clause in his contract, whilst Jonny Evans also sees his deal at Old Trafford expire in the summer. Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire could leave if significant offers arrive.

The same report also claims that Manchester United hold an interest in Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Bayern’s Matthijs de Ligt and OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo. The Red Devils are paying close attention to players whose contracts expire in the summer of 2025.