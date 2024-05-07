Highlights Manchester United chief Erik ten Hag has set his sights on acquiring Denzel Dumfries during the fast-approaching summer window.

The Inter Milan right wing-back is on course to be available for a cut-price fee as he is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Manchester United will have to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka before making a move for Dumfries.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is a 'big admirer' of Denzel Dumfries, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Netherlands international could be lured to Old Trafford if he fails to agree fresh terms with Inter Milan ahead of the summer window opening for business.

The Red Devils are making preparations for Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first full season overseeing football operations, having completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club after concluding lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family in February, and they are scouring the market for reinforcements.

There is uncertainty over who will be in the hot-seat by the time next term gets underway, with ten Hag's hopes of keeping his job plunged into further jeopardy after Manchester United were consigned to a 4-0 mauling at the hands of Crystal Palace earlier this week, but Dumfries is firmly on the Premier League giants' radar.

Dumfries Eager to Seal Switch to Old Trafford

Dumfries is keen to join Manchester United after learning that Inter are willing to entertain offers for his services during the summer, according to Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, and his arrival at Old Trafford could be sanctioned if a bid worth up to £26million is lodged in the coming weeks.

The report suggests that the Serie A heavyweights have set their sights on cashing in as they have been unable to agree fresh terms with the right wing-back, who is preparing to enter the final 12 months of a contract which allows him to pocket just over £53,000-per-week, and they will look to accelerate his departure if they cannot reach a compromise.

Although landing Dumfries would provide the likes of Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka with competition heading into the 2023/24 campaign, Manchester United are facing competition from domestic rivals Aston Villa as head coach Unai Emery is also keeping tabs on the situation at the San Siro and initial talks have taken place with his representatives.

Denzel Dumfries' statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot Denzel Dumfries Aaron Wan-Bissaka Diogo Dalot Percentage of aerial duels won 64.0 50.0 58.2 Shot-creating actions 2.60 1.37 2.29 Key passes 1.50 0.60 1.08 Shots 1.21 0.12 0.84 Assists 0.23 0.12 0.09 Goals 0.17 0.00 0.03 Statistics correct as of 07/05/2024

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 28-year-old, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano telling GIVEMESPORT in December 2022 that they were on his trail, and they may see the fast-approaching summer window as the ideal opportunity to pounce because of his contract situation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Denzel Dumfries' highest tally of four key passes in a Serie A fixture this season came during Inter Milan's 4-0 home win over Fiorentina and a 2-1 defeat to Sassuolo a matter of weeks later in September

Dean Jones - Wan-Bissaka Exit Needed if Red Devils Plan to Up Ante for Dumfries

Although Jones believes that Dumfries would make Manchester United even more of a threat in the final third of the pitch, he is adamant that Ratcliffe and other new members of the hierarchy will only be able to head to the negotiating table if they succeed in finding a buyer for Wan-Bissaka in the coming months.

The respected journalist understands that the former PSV Eindhoven man - who has been described as 'unstoppable' - is in line to hold further discussions over a new deal at Inter, having been unable to come to an agreement during initial talks, but a move to Old Trafford could become even more likely if ten Hag remains at the helm as the tactician would love to work with him.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"There is a lot of talk around Manchester United’s move for Denzel Dumfries gathering pace, but it would need Aaron Wan-Bissaka to leave really. Otherwise, there is no room for him. "Diogo Dalot is really valued but, of course, Dumfries is more of a wing-back and is great at attacking, so that is also something to bear in mind. "He is still due to have more talks at Inter about potentially improving his contract at the club. If he can’t do that, maybe this move to Manchester United opens up a bit more. I was told that Erik ten Hag is a big admirer."

Sancho Considers Man United Career Over

Jadon Sancho has no interest in returning to Manchester United at the end of his loan spell with Borussia Dortmund, according to talkSPORT, and he would prefer to remain with the Bundesliga outfit beyond the remainder of the campaign regardless of whether ten Hag is axed in the coming weeks.

The report suggests that the winger has already held provisional talks over his future with Red Devils board members, having been frozen out of the first-team picture prior to returning to the Champions League semi-finalists during the early stages of 2024, and he has made it clear that he does not want to play for his parent club next term.

Reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United will be seeking £100million for the permanent departures of Sancho and Getafe loanee Mason Greenwood when the transfer window reopens as it will allow them to increase their budget for reinforcements.

