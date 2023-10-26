Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was keen to offload Harry Maguire during the summer transfer window.

The central defender was the subject of a £30million bid from West Ham United, but a move to the London Stadium fell through.

Speculation over Maguire's future came after he had been stripped of the captaincy by ten Hag.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag 'wanted' to sell Harry Maguire during the summer transfer window, but The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker has told GIVEMESPORT why he ended up remaining at Old Trafford.

Maguire grabbed the all-important winner as the Red Devils got their first Champions League victory of the season by overcoming Copenhagen on Tuesday, although they were also indebted to Andre Onana - who made the £47.2million switch from Inter Milan during the summer - as he saved a last-gasp penalty to keep their dreams of progressing to the knockout stage alive.

But Maguire's intervention came a matter of months after he came close to bringing the curtain down on his Manchester United career, having been on the club's books since sealing a £80million move from Leicester City four years ago.

Maguire reignites Man United career amid upturn in form

The writing appeared to be on the wall for Maguire when he was stripped of the captaincy by ten Hag ahead of the campaign getting underway, according to The Guardian, further highlighting that he did not feature in the Dutch tactician's plans.

But the central defender saw a £30million move to West Ham United fall through due to the east Londoners growing tired of their target refusing to leave Manchester United until he was given a £7million payoff which was not forthcoming.

Maguire appears to have reignited his Red Devils career in recent weeks, with ten Hag even showering him with praise after putting in a man of the match performance as his current employers beat former club Sheffield United last weekend.

Manchester United's top performers in the Champions League this season by average match ratings Harry Maguire 7.61 Marcus Rashford 7.31 Rasmus Hojlund 7.31 Bruno Fernandes 7.03 Raphael Varane 6.77 All statistics according to WhoScored

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the England international's upturn in form has resulted in it becoming less likely that he will seal his exit when the January window opens for business, although there have still been suggestions that a fresh challenge could be on the horizon if he does not become a regular starter as he looks to board the flight to Euro 2024.

It is understood that Maguire's future will be up in the air at the turn of the year, particularly after Manchester United showed a willingness to cash in on him when West Ham came calling, while he had enjoyed more game time in a Three Lions shirt than for his club since the campaign got underway until earlier this month.

But the 30-year-old's involvement has increased in recent weeks, with him starting the Red Devils' last three fixtures against Brentford, Sheffield United and Copenhagen ahead of this weekend's derby against Manchester City.

Tucker believes ten Hag was eager to offload Maguire during the summer as he had pinpointed a number of defensive targets who were initially intended to come in as a replacement if he moved onto pastures new.

But the presenter is aware that the ex-Hull City man, who is on a contract worth £200,000-per-week at Old Trafford, was unwilling to leave Manchester United as he did not want to take a significant pay cut.

Tucker told GIVEMESPORT:

"Ten Hag wanted to bring in a centre-back during the summer. Jean-Clair Todibo, Kim Min-jae and Benjamin Pavard are all names that ten Hag wanted to bring in. "It was no shock to anybody that he didn't want to play Maguire. He took the captaincy off him and I feel that was a big enough sign in itself. He took the captaincy off him when, in pre-season games, you had the likes of Scott McTominay and Tom Heaton being named captain over Maguire. I think sometimes you've got to read the signs and the actions of the manager. "Ten Hag was very open to Maguire leaving. I think he wanted him to leave. Unfortunately, I don't think Maguire wanted to give up his spot quite yet, and I don't think the money was right, especially considering the contract that was going to get put in front of him."

Red Devils looking to seal star's return

Manchester United are preparing to offer David De Gea a route back to Old Trafford, according to The Sun, as they have set their sights on attempting to entice him into familiar surroundings with a short-term contract.

The report suggests the Red Devils are looking to reach an agreement with the goalkeeper as Onana, who has failed to miss a single minute of the campaign since his summer arrival, will jet off to the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon in the coming months.

Read more: Man United fans could 'protest' over Graham Potter appointment at Old Trafford

De Gea has been a free agent since leaving Manchester United in the summer, when his £375,000-per-week contract expired, and he has struggled to find a new club despite looking to embark on a fresh challenge.

The Spaniard's departure did not go down well within the Old Trafford dressing room, with teammates understood to be seething at his treatment after being on the club's books for 12 years.

Having sealed a £18.9million move from Atletico Madrid in 2011, De Gea went on to make the No.1 jersey his own, making 545 appearances for Manchester United and keeping 190 clean sheets along the way.