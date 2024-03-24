Highlights Christian Eriksen is preparing to get involved in discussions with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag over his future after falling down the pecking order.

The Denmark international has admitted to already expressing his unhappiness over his lack of opportunities during a previous conversation with the Dutch tactician.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Manchester United's domestic rivals are not preparing to offer Eriksen a route out of Old Trafford.

Manchester United star Christian Eriksen is in line to hold 'face-to-face' discussions with boss Erik ten Hag over his Old Trafford future, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Denmark international will have limited options in the Premier League if he chooses to embark on a fresh challenge in the summer.

The Red Devils allowed the likes of Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek to head out on loan during the winter transfer window, with the latter's switch to Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt including a £9.5million option to become permanent, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's fresh investment means the squad could get a makeover ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Although the INEOS chief executive has injected funds into Manchester United after completing his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club last month, following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, Eriksen could be among those to make a beeline for the exit door at the end of the season.

Eriksen Expresses Unhappiness to Ten Hag in Showdown Talks

Eriksen has informed ten Hag that he is unhappy with his lack of game time at Manchester United, according to Danish media outlet Tipsbladet, but the former Ajax head coach responded to the complaints by insisting that the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo had resulted in him falling down the pecking order.

The report suggests that the 32-year-old, who has been restricted to just 885 minutes of Premier League action this term, is concerned that he will be forced to contend with lengthy spells on the bench for the remainder of the campaign and he has no intention of settling for a bit-part role.

Mainoo has earned a maiden call-up to England's senior squad for their friendlies against Brazil and Belgium after working his way into the forefront of ten Hag's plans at Eriksen's expense, but statistics highlight that the Manchester United academy graduate has been less productive in the final third of the pitch this season.

Christian Eriksen's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Kobbie Mainoo this season Christian Eriksen Kobbie Mainoo Progressive passes 5.35 2.68 Passes into the final third 5.25 1.63 Key passes 1.82 0.57 Shots 0.91 0.41 Shots on target 0.40 0.16 Goals 0.10 0.08 Assists 0.10 0.00 Statistics correct as of 22/03/2024

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Eriksen could join Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat in leaving Manchester United in the summer, with the latter's loan from Fiorentina not expected to be turned into a permanent switch, paving the way for Ratcliffe to oversee a midfield revamp.

Although it is understood that the former Tottenham Hotspur talisman held secret discussions with Galatasaray over an initial temporary move in February, which would have allowed him to secure more regular action ahead of Euro 2024 and included a buy option, he ended up remaining at Old Trafford instead of heading to Turkey.

Manchester United were open to cashing in on Eriksen during the winter window due to growing doubts over whether he is able to keep up with the intensity of the Premier League, while his performances during the early parts of the season were deemed poor by the coaching staff, but they were unable to find a buyer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christian Eriksen has registered two or more key passes in five Premier League outings this season, with his highest figure being four despite coming on as a second half substitute during the 2-1 defeat to Fulham last month

Ben Jacobs - Ten Hag Will Deal With Eriksen Complaints in Behind the Scenes Discussions

Jacobs understands that Manchester United will deal with Eriksen's public outburst over his lack of game time internally, resulting in him being set to enter honest discussions with ten Hag over his future involvement prospects when he returns from international duty later this month.

The respected reporter is aware that the £150,000-per-week earner is not being courted by numerous Premier League rivals, leaving him with limited options in the transfer market, while Amrabat is in a similar situation after struggling to nail down a regular starting berth since his arrival from Fiorentina.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Before we can understand what the situation is with Christian Eriksen, off the back of his interview, I think what will happen is something internal at Manchester United. "I think Eriksen will talk face-to-face with Erik ten Hag, and they will be very upfront about things. After that meeting, I think that Eriksen will have a clear indication of his future. "It will be the same for Sofyan Amrabat as well. I don't think there will be a high volume of suitors within the Premier League for Eriksen."

Southgate Pinpointed as Leading Choice to Succeed Ten Hag

Ratcliffe has identified Gareth Southgate as his first-choice candidate to replace ten Hag if he opts to part ways with the Dutchman in the summer, according to the Daily Star, and Manchester United are increasingly confident of being able to tempt the England boss back into club management.

The report suggests that the Red Devils are aware that they will need to stump up a £800,000 compensation package to steal the 53-year-old away from the Three Lions' hot-seat, but he has refused to discuss his future until after Euro 2024 and the Football Association are keen to extend his reign until after the 2026 World Cup.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Southgate has already built a relationship with INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford, who has been playing a pivotal role at Old Trafford since Ratcliffe was installed as a Manchester United co-owner, while he is close to potential head of recruitment Dougie Freedman.

Although it is understood that the former Middlesbrough chief has remained undecided over his future after Euro 2024, he has a long-standing bond with the Red Devils' incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth as they worked together during the latter's six-year stint as the Football Association's director of elite development.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored