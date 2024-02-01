Highlights Manchester United have agreed a deal which will see Isak Hansen-Aaroen join Werder Bremen on Deadline Day.

The attacking midfielder is preparing to travel to Germany to undergo a medical in the coming hours.

It is understood that Hansen-Aaroen is poised to pen a contract which will keep him on Werder Bremen's books until the summer of 2028.

Manchester United youngster Isak Hansen-Aaroen is on the brink of sealing his Old Trafford exit as he is preparing to complete a move Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on Deadline Day, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The likes of Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek have been allowed to leave Erik ten Hag's Red Devils in search of more regular game time during the winter window, with the latter heading to Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal which includes a £9.5million option to buy, but there is set to be at least one more outgoing ahead of Thursday's 11pm cut-off point.

Hansen-Aaroen preparing to undergo medical

Manchester United and Werder Bremen are exchanging documents ahead of Hansen-Aaroen's permanent move being rubber-stamped, according to Italian journalist Romano, and he is set to travel to Germany before undergoing a medical in the coming hours.

The respected reporter suggests that the attacking midfielder, who has scored two goals over the course of 10 appearances at youth level for the Red Devils this season, has already agreed a contract which will keep him at the Weser Stadium until the summer of 2028.

It is understood that Werder Bremen have been working hard over the last 48 hours to reach an agreement for Hansen-Aaroen as they have been keen to have him among their options for the second half of the season instead of being forced to wait until the end of the campaign.

Ten Hag has been eager to keep the 19-year-old on board, leading to Manchester United holding discussions over fresh terms, but he has decided to cash in after the Norwegian has refused to sign on the dotted line and the Red Devils do not want to risk seeing him walk away as a free agent in the coming months.

Mourinho keen to return to Old Trafford

Jose Mourinho is keen to be handed a second spell in charge of Manchester United, according to MailOnline, as he feels he has unfinished business at Old Trafford and would not hesitate in returning to familiar surroundings if the opportunity arises further down the line.

The report suggests that the Portuguese tactician, who was sacked by the Red Devils in December 2018 following an encouraging spell at the helm which saw him win the Europa League and Carabao Cup, is eager to work under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Jose Mourinho's managerial record at Manchester United Matches 144 Won 84 Drawn 31 Lost 29 Goals for 251 Goals against 129 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 1/2/2024

The INEOS chief executive bought a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United for £1.3billion during the festive period, allowing him to take control of football operations and guide the club in a new direction after falling behind the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in recent years.

Mourinho is assessing his options after being sacked by Italian outfit Roma last month, following a run of one win from their last six Serie A fixtures, and a return to the Premier League could be on the cards as he looks for a way back into the dugout.

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 61-year-old's axing at the Stadio Olimpico came at the worst possible time for Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe as he is admired by the Public Investment Fund.