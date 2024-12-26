Manchester United will have to resolve several situations in 2025, and January and the summer transfer window will be important moments to clarify who’s going to be part of the long-term project at the club - and who’s going to leave.

In this case, one of the situations to be clarified this year will be the one about Antony, the Brazilian winger signed from Ajax for £82m fee in 2022 and is now facing a new chapter at Man United with Ruben Amorim as head coach.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Dec. 27, 2024) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Friday, December 27th. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Antony’s agent Junior Pedroso reveals that the Brazilian winger has received concrete approaches and proposals for the upcoming transfer windows:

“Yes, many clubs have approached us for Antony’s move in January. These clubs wanted to understand the situation for Antony, so I can confirm that there’s concrete interest."

But what is Manchester United's position on it? Is Antony's exit possible already in January or not a possibility? His agent Junior Pedroso says:

"To be fair, Manchester United have never expressed any interest to sell or loan out Antony to us. We never received this sort of communication so far. Man United management never told us that they want Antony to leave, despite the reports we see around about our client."

The situation remains open to an exit, but the player’s position on those approaches is directly based on what Man United and Ruben Amorim will decide to do in the upcoming weeks, confirms his agent Pedroso:

“I can say that Antony’s future is very much tied to Manchester United's interests. If the club thinks it would be a good idea to loan Antony out in January so he can get more minutes and regain his trust, we will work together on that option. Otherwise, Antony is working hard to regain his place and show his best skills under the new coach Ruben Amorim.”

For the first time, Antony keeps the doors open to new challenges and also a loan if needed, but it will be based on Manchester United’s decision and position.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony has 12 goals and 5 assists in 92 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United.

Meanwhile, he’s working to find a good connection with the new manager. “I will help Antony”, Amorim said just a few days ago. What’s going to be the final decision? Antony is open, waiting for Man United.

Sign up to the GIVEMESPORT newsletter to receive updates from Fabrizio Romano.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 26-12-24.