Manchester United are only prepared to listen to offers for Chelsea and Napoli target Alejandro Garnacho over the course of the next 48 hours as Old Trafford head coach Ruben Amorim is fearful that he will have no time to secure a replacement if an eleventh-hour deal is negotiated, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have moved to within touching distance of signing Patrick Dorgu, thanks to reaching a verbal agreement worth an initial £25.1million with Serie A strugglers Lecce earlier this week, but further moves could be completed ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut on Monday.

Having done business with Chelsea and Napoli in the summer, with Jadon Sancho heading to Stamford Bridge on an initial loan which includes a £25million obligation to buy and Scott McTominay embarking on a fresh challenge at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Manchester United may allow Garnacho to follow in his former teammates' footsteps.

Garnacho Will Not Exit Red Devils After Friday

Argentina international's suitors in race against time to seal deal

Manchester United have decided they will only entertain sanctioning Garnacho's exit if Chelsea or fellow suitors Napoli head to the negotiating table with a formal proposal in the next 48 hours, according to GMS sources, as Amorim is desperate to avoid a deadline day saga and stopping short of forcing him out.

The Red Devils have slapped a £70million price tag on the 20-year-old Argentina international, and their willingness to accept a bid which meets their demands has increased because his game time is in danger of being restricted as Dorgu will become the first-choice option in the left wing-back role when his arrival is confirmed.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United do not want uncertainty over Garnacho's future to drag beyond Friday as it would give Amorim limited opportunities to recruit a replacement, meaning Chelsea and Napoli are in a race against time if they want to acquire his services.

The Red Devils are in a strong negotiating position as the winger still has three-and-a-half-years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week, further complicating matters for Blues boss Enzo Maresca and Gli Azzurri chief Antonio Conte in the final days of the transfer window.

Manchester United have been locked in talks with influential figures at Chelsea and expected a bid to be made last weekend, GMS sources have learned, but an offer was not forthcoming and avenues of communication have remained open between Napoli and Garnacho's representatives even though there are doubts that they are willing to surpass £50million.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garnacho completed 79 per cent of his passes and won two ground duels during Manchester United's victory over Fulham last weekend

Amorim Looking into Possible Garnacho Swap

Nkunku or Felix may head in opposite direction from capital

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United have been looking to scope out who could move in the opposite direction in a cash-plus-player deal if they allow Garnacho to join Chelsea, with Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix being possibilities despite the duo gaining interest from elsewhere as the deadline edges closer.

The latter only linked up with the Blues in a switch worth £46.3million from Atletico Madrid in August, which allowed Conor Gallagher to swap Stamford Bridge for the La Liga heavyweights, but there is potential for him to make a quickfire exit from the west Londoners after struggling to work his way into the forefront of Maresca's plans.

Manchester United would face competition from Aston Villa if they up the ante in their pursuit of Felix, GMS sources understand, while a move for France international Nkunku has not progressed in the midst of Bundesliga table-toppers Bayern Munich also monitoring his situation at Chelsea.

Related Man Utd Make Contact to Sign 'World-Class' £84m Forward Manchester United are in contact with the agents of Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens over a move to the Premier League.

The Stamford Bridge duo are not the only attack-minded big-names who may head to Old Trafford as GMS sources recently revealed that Amorim has been offered the chance to swoop for Ajax striker Brian Brobbey ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut in the coming days.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 29/01/2025