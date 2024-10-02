Manchester United remain adamant that their decision to sell Mason Greenwood to Marseille during the summer transfer window has resulted in them missing out on the opportunity to secure a significant windfall further down the line after Barcelona have shown interest in the Old Trafford academy graduate, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag saw the winger embark on a fresh challenge after the decision had been made 11 months earlier that it was in the best interests of all parties if he continued his career away from his boyhood club, following an internal investigation into legal proceedings.

Having seen Greenwood shine during a season-long loan spell with La Liga outfit Getafe, Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe sanctioned his permanent departure to French heavyweights Marseille after a fee worth up to £26.6million was agreed.

Red Devils Still Frustrated by Greenwood Exit

Barcelona looking to offer winger quickfire route out of Marseille

Key figures within Manchester United expected Greenwood to go on and become a £100million talent after seeing him break into the first-team picture following his progress through the youth ranks, according to GMS sources, and they remain extremely disappointed to have lost out on securing a potential nine-figure sum in the future.

The 23-year-old has made a promising start to his Marseille career, finding the back of the net five times and registering a further assist in six appearances, and his productivity in the final third has resulted in him already having the possibility of moving onto pastures new a matter of months after arriving at the Stade Velodrome.

GMS sources have been informed that La Liga giants Barcelona are interested in offering Greenwood a quickfire route out of his current surroundings, with head coach Hansi Flick and president Joan Laporta eyeing an opportunity to land a high-level performer with genuine elite potential on the cheap.

Mason Greenwood's statistics at Manchester United Squad Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off First-team 129 35 12 4 0 Under-18 34 34 9 1 0 Under-21 8 5 2 0 0 Under-19 5 5 1 1 0 Statistics correct as of 02/10/2024

The Ligue 1 outfit are in a strong negotiating position as the one-cap England international penned a five-year contract worth close to £75,000-per-week when he joined in the summer, but his form and the attraction of suitors have left Manchester United frustrated by how his Old Trafford career came to an end.

The Red Devils are aware that they will still recoup a considerable amount of cash if Greenwood completes a move to Barcelona as GMS sources recently revealed that the hierarchy ensured they included an option to increase the initial 50 per cent sell-on clause they would receive from any future sale when they allowed him to head to Marseille.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Greenwood has been averaging a goal every 106 minutes in Ligue 1 this season

Suitors Keeping Tabs on Greenwood Displays

Champions League competitors monitoring 23-year-old

GMS sources have been told that Barcelona are not the only side looking to tempt Greenwood away from Marseille as numerous clubs currently competing in the Champions League are also believed to be keeping a close eye on how he progresses this season, with divisional rivals Paris Saint-Germain one of the admirers considering upping the ante.

The wide man, who got his name on the scoresheet 10 times and registered an additional six assists during his productive loan spell at Getafe last term, is aware that he will have a host of options available to him if he continues producing the goods under former Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi in the south of France.

But any interested parties looking to win the race for Greenwood's signature will also have to weigh up the potential of any bad PR surrounding the move in the coming months, GMS sources understand, considering the reasons why he ended up leaving Manchester United in the first place.

