Highlights Manchester United have earmarked Marc Guehi, Max Kilman and Edmond Tapsoba as alternative targets to first-choice option Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Red Devils have put contingency plans in place due to being fearful that Everton will block a summer move for their defender.

New Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe does not want to spend more than £60million on a centre-back.

Manchester United have pinpointed Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Max Kilman and Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba as targets in the event of being unable to lure Jarrad Branthwaite to Old Trafford from Everton in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils, INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe and other key members of the hierarchy have started working with boss Erik ten Hag to put plans in place ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

Jason Wilcox has been installed as Manchester United's new technical director after a compensation package was agreed with Championship promotion-chasers Southampton, and he will play a key role in the recruitment drive as their wait for Dan Ashworth to arrive from Newcastle United as their sporting director continues.

Guehi, Kilman and Tapsoba Included in Red Devils' Back-Up Plan

Ratcliffe fearful of Everton blocking move for Branthwaite

Manchester United have devised a fallback plan in case they fail in their attempts to strike a deal for Branthwaite during the summer, according to GMS sources, leading to Guehi, Kilman and Tapsoba being earmarked as potential acquisitions as they are desperate to bolster their backline.

It is understood that the Red Devils are concerned that Everton will remain stubborn when they up the ante in their pursuit of the 21-year-old, who has made 38 appearances in all competitions this season, and it will make it increasingly difficult to get a deal over the line ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite has broken into double figures for clearances on one occasion in the Premier League this season, registering 10 during Everton's 1-0 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium in October

GMS sources have been informed that Guehi and Kilman have been identified as alternative options to Branthwaite after the scouting department has been tasked with running the rule over central defenders currently on the books of Premier League rivals, and they will consider making a move for the duo.

Burkina Faso international Tapsoba, who has been described as 'frightening' in aerial duels, has also played a key role in Leverkusen clinching the first Bundesliga title in their history, having enjoyed 25 outings in an unbeaten season, and that has led to him working his way onto Manchester United's radar as they prepare for their first campaign with a new-look hierarchy.

Jarrad Branthwaite's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Marc Guehi, Max Kilman and Edmond Tapsoba Jarrad Branthwaite Marc Guehi Max Kilman Edmond Tapsoba Percentage of dribblers tackled 75.0 56.5 75.0 66.7 Percentage of aerial duels won 67.7 53.7 72.4 53.6 Clearances 4.65 4.06 4.89 2.28 Tackles 1.90 1.23 1.31 1.44 Interceptions 1.55 0.85 1.03 0.84 Blocks 1.36 1.04 1.54 0.84 Statistics correct as of 30/04/2024

Although Guehi and Kilman's Premier League experience has made them attractive propositions for the Red Devils, it has emerged that they are not ruling out the possibility of heading overseas to source a centre-back who is capable of making them more difficult for opponents to break down.

INEOS Eager to Bag Central Defender for Less Than £60m

New-look hierarchy eager to be more cautious in transfer market

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are not looking to spend more than £60million on a fresh defensive influence during the fast-approaching transfer window as they are keen to be careful with how they use their budget after forking out lucrative sums on the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana last summer.

Although the Red Devils will fancy their chances of being able to convince Crystal Palace to cash in on Guehi as he is preparing to enter the final two years of his £50,000-per-week contract at Selhurst Park, Kilman's Wolves deal - which allows him to pocket the same amount as the England international - is not due to expire until 2028.

Leverkusen are also in a strong negotiating position when it comes to Tapsoba as his Bay Arena agreement - which sees him earning close to £83,000 every seven days - still has four years to run, potentially complicating matters for Manchester United in their summer pursuit.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GMS that Guehi has been identified as a possible recruit by Manchester United, while they are also looking to tempt his Crystal Palace teammate Michael Olise to Old Trafford in what could prove to be a big-money double deal.

