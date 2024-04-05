Highlights Manchester United are eyeing a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s midfield targets could depend on the futures of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Scott McTominay, as journalist Ben Jacobs hints that Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Joao Gomes could be among the club’s top targets at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their options in the middle of the park and hope to be backed by INEOS' minority ownership, led by chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Head coach Erik ten Hag has endured a tumultuous 2023/24 campaign and aims to remain in his post come the 2024 summer transfer window amid speculation over his future. United have had problems in midfield this term and have been unable to establish a consistent partnership in the middle of the park.

Man Utd interest in Gomes amid potential sales

Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT (1st April) that Manchester United are in the “early stages of drawing up a shortlist” at Old Trafford amid interest in Leicester City’ Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Wolves’ Joao Gomes.

Last month, reports claimed that Man Utd were weighing up a move for Gomes, rated at £40m. The 23-year-old has recently put in impressive displays for the Black Country outfit and made his international debut for Brazil during the March international break.

Meanwhile, Jacobs informed GIVEMESPORT in his weekly column that Man Utd have plenty of options to strengthen their midfield options. They will likely bolster this area should Casemiro exit this summer. The 32-year-old is the subject of firm Saudi Arabian interest, especially from current Pro League leaders Al Hilal.

Christian Eriksen could also leave Old Trafford in the summer after becoming frustrated with his bit-part role under Erik ten Hag. The reported £150,000-per-week earner recently admitted that he is unhappy with his lack of minutes at Man Utd, hinting that he could seek a departure when the summer transfer window opens.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eriksen has only played in 33% of available Premier League minutes throughout the 2023/24 season.

According to The Daily Star, Manchester United have changed their minds and opted to hand Scott McTominay a new contract, amid a potential sale over the past two transfer windows. Less than 12 months ago, the 27-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements at the Theatre of Dreams. However, given McTominay’s history of being on the market, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if Man Utd eventually ended up welcoming offers for the Scotland international.

Casemiro - vs current Man Utd 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.90 3rd Shots per game 1.6 4th Pass success rate 83.4% =14th Average passes per game 48.1 2nd Aerial duels won per game 1.5 3rd Tackles per game 2.9 1st Fouls per game 1.2 2nd

Ben Jacobs - Man Utd will strengthen midfield if departures allow

Jacobs believes Joao Gomes will be among Man Utd’s top midfield targets heading into the summer transfer window. The journalist also hints the Red Devils will look to strengthen their options in the middle of the park if departures allow. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Joao Gomes is among Manchester United’s top midfield targets. The first thing to say is that the midfield will depend, at least in that position on Casemiro, on whether he departs. There is firm Saudi interest. “Christian Eriksen has already said that he's unhappy with his game time, so potentially he's also outgoing. We know there'll be interest in Scott McTominay, but Manchester United value him. However, he's also been linked with various clubs for the last few windows. “So, naturally, Manchester United will look to strengthen that area of midfield if the departures allow them to generate squad space, wage space and funds to do so.”

Man Utd target Dani Olmo ‘likes Manchester’

As we head towards the final months before the summer transfer window, Manchester United have received a boost in the race to secure one of their attacking targets. According to reports, RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo ‘likes Manchester’ amid potential interest from the Red Devils.

ESPN journalist Rodrigo Faez revealed that the 25-year-old also likes the English lifestyle before admitting that any Man Utd deal could depend on the strength of interest from clubs such as Barcelona. In March, The Daily Mail claimed that Manchester United and Real Madrid were among the clubs monitoring Olmo, with a £52m release clause inserted into his contract. Chelsea, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping an eye on the Spain international.

GIVEMESPORT sources understand that Man Utd are considering Olmo as a potential alternative to Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise. The Leipzig star’s experience and creativity make him an ‘interesting option’ for the 20-time English champions.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 05-04-24.