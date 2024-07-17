Highlights Manchester United are refusing to rule out the possibility of tempting Paris Saint-Germain into agreeing an initial loan deal involving Manuel Ugarte.

The Red Devils would look to include an option or obligation to buy the defensive midfielder if the reigning Ligue 1 champions are open to doing business.

Ugarte has remained keen on sealing a switch to Old Trafford ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut next month.

Manchester United could attempt to sign Manuel Ugarte on an initial loan deal as it would allow boss Erik ten Hag to spend more money on strengthening alternative positions and the Dutch tactician is aware that the Paris Saint-Germain star wants to head to Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Joshua Zirkzee completed a £36.5million switch from Bologna earlier this month, resulting in the Red Devils succeeding in bringing in fresh competition for fellow frontman Rasmus Hojlund, and they are edging towards recruiting teenage central defender Leny Yoro after agreeing a £50million fee with Lille.

Dan Ashworth is overseeing Manchester United's recruitment drive, having been installed as their new sporting director after a compromise was reached with Premier League rivals Newcastle United, and ten Hag is desperate to bolster his options ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on August 30.

Red Devils May Attempt to Negotiate Temporary Switch for Ugarte

Agreement would include option or obligation to buy

Manchester United are refusing to rule out the possibility of exploring a loan deal which would see Ugarte head to Old Trafford for the 2024/25 campaign, according to GMS sources, with the potential switch from PSG including an option or obligation to make the move permanent next summer.

The Uruguay international has not returned to the French capital since competing at the Copa America, where he started all six of his country's encounters en route to finishing third in the competition, and there is ongoing uncertainty over whether he will be on the reigning Ligue 1 champions' books after the transfer deadline.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are keeping their options open as they are aware that negotiating a temporary deal would speed up the process of bringing in a potential Casemiro replacement, while it would increase the chances of Ugarte joining before the new season gets underway.

Manuel Ugarte's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Casemiro Manuel Ugarte Casemiro Pass completion percentage 91.2 81.8 Percentage of dribblers tackled 48.3 48.1 Ball recoveries 8.42 6.05 Tackles 4.56 3.77 Interceptions 1.86 0.82 Statistics correct as of 17/07/2024

But the Red Devils are aware that PSG are under no pressure to sanction the defensive midfielder's Parc des Princes exit as he still has four years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket close to £100,000-per-week, meaning they are facing a difficult task to convince his current employers to do business.

Manchester United are in danger of being forced to remain patient if PSG insist that they will only entertain offloading Ugarte on a permanent basis as GMS sources have learned that ten Hag would have to oversee departures before having the cash to meet the French heavyweights' demands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Ugarte's pass accuracy did not fall below 84 per cent in any of his Ligue 1 outings during the 2023/24 campaign

Ugarte Eager to Seal Move to Old Trafford

Uruguay international waiting on PSG decision over future plans

GMS sources have been told that Ugarte has remained keen on sealing a switch to Old Trafford, allowing Manchester United to stay hopeful of eventually acquiring his services, but the speed of any deal being rubber-stamped is dependent on the terms PSG are open to accepting during the remainder of the transfer window.

The Red Devils would benefit from agreeing an initial loan as it would leave them in a better financial position to bolster other areas of the pitch ahead of the fast-approaching deadline, but there have been no assurances over whether the 23-year-old former Sporting man is available without forking out a lucrative upfront fee.

If Manchester United are left with no choice but to sign Ugarte permanently, GMS sources recently revealed that the Premier League giants are desperate to avoid paying more than £45million, while dipping into the loan market for an alternative target is also an option for ten Hag as he seeks a long-term midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo.

