Manchester United are weighing up whether to attempt to win the race to sign Lucas Chevalier after his performances for Lille have caught the eye of head coach Ruben Amorim and Old Trafford recruitment chiefs as they put plans in place for the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils bolstered their squad ahead of last month's winter deadline, with the £30million acquisition of Patrick Dorgu from Serie A strugglers Lecce being the most expensive deal, and they kept their hopes of securing silverware alive by overcoming Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday.

Although Manchester United have confirmed their intentions to build a new 100,000-seater stadium a stone's throw away from their current home, with minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe continuing to make his mark behind the scenes, there remains a desire to secure further reinforcements in preparation for Amorim's first full season at the helm.

Chevalier Form Grabbing Red Devils' Attention

Shot-stopper has been subjected to checks from Old Trafford

Manchester United are considering a summer move for Chevalier, according to GMS sources, after he has grabbed their attention at a time when the long-term future of Andre Onana as their first-choice goalkeeper is being contemplated behind the scenes in response to a string of errors throughout the season.

The Red Devils may have a golden opportunity to pounce when the transfer window reopens as the 23-year-old Lille shot-stopper, who has been included in France's squad for their Nations League quarter-final clashes against Croatia later this month, is poised to enter the final two years of a contract which allows him to pocket less than £20,000-per-week.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United have not made a final decision on whether to follow up on their checks over Chevalier, but he is emerging as one of the world's leading custodians and is firmly on Amorim's radar as he mulls over bringing in a replacement for Onana.

Although the Red Devils may have renewed optimism about their chances of being able to seal a deal for the Ligue 1 title-winner thanks to his contract situation, Lille are not prepared to sanction his departure for a cut-price fee and set a valuation of close to £34million when Barcelona and Manchester City were circling ahead of the winter window.

Manchester United have been looking for a new second-choice option between the sticks due to Altay Bayindir being expected to embark on a fresh challenge, GMS sources have learned, but they have also been privately discussing whether to offload Onana and have been monitoring Chevalier's form for Lille.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lucas Chevalier made four saves during Lille's Champions League round of 16 second leg defeat to Borussia Dortmund earlier this week

Amorim Could Face Competition for Chevalier

Premier League rivals have been admirers of 23-year-old

GMS sources have been told that Chelsea are admirers of Chevalier, which could lead to Manchester United having concerns of being embroiled in a bidding war if they up the ante in their pursuit, but the west Londoners have remained adamant that they are not in the market for a new goalkeeper ahead of next season.

Although the former Valenciennes man was described as 'special' during Lille's run to the Champions League round of 16, Blues head coach Enzo Maresca already has Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen among his options, while Djordje Petrovic and Mike Penders are set to return from loan spells in the summer.

Chelsea have a close eye on developing talent in Ligue 1 as they continue making plans for head coach Enzo Maresca's second campaign at the helm, GMS sources understand, but Newcastle United could prove to be Manchester United's biggest competitors for Chevalier's signature as the Magpies have also been linked.

The Lille fan favourite is being earmarked as a possible Old Trafford recruit at a time when the Red Devils have financial issues, with GMS sources recently revealing that they are fearful of being priced out of a move for Ederson after the Atalanta defensive midfielder has been on their radar.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 14/03/2025

