Manchester United will consider turning their attentions towards attempting to lure Ipswich Town star Liam Delap to Old Trafford if it becomes clear that deals for Sporting marksman Viktor Gyokeres and Galatasaray loanee Victor Osimhen will be impossible in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils made adjustments to their squad during the final days of the winter transfer window, with head coach Ruben Amorim completing the £30million acquisition of Patrick Dorgu from Serie A strugglers Lecce and teenage defender swapping Premier League rivals Arsenal for a fresh challenge.

But Manchester United were unable to bring in a new first-choice centre forward ahead of the February 3 deadline, despite allowing Marcus Rashford to join Aston Villa on an initial loan deal which includes a £40million option to buy, resulting in plans already being put in place to dive into the market ahead of next season.

Amorim Identifies Delap as Alternative Target

Gyokeres and Osimhen ahead of frontman on list of options

Manchester United could make a summer move for Delap, according to GMS sources, as he has been identified as an alternative target after the decision was made to explore other options amid fears that Amorim will be unable to secure a reunion with Gyokeres and Osimhen will not join at the end of his season-long loan spell with Galatasaray.

The striker, who has been described as 'lethal', only sealed a switch to Ipswich in July after seeing his route into the first-team picture at Manchester City blocked by Erling Haaland, and the Red Devils are excited by his potential thanks to his prolific performances for a side struggling to claw their way out of the Premier League's relegation zone.

GMS sources have been informed that Gyokeres and Osimhen are at the top of Manchester United's wishlist as they prepare to go in search of additional firepower, but contract demands and price tags mean they will have to overcome significant hurdles to get either deal over the line and that has resulted in Delap being earmarked as a potential recruit.

Amorim and influential figures at Old Trafford will become increasingly confident of being able to land the England under-21 international, who has bagged more than four times as many Premier League goals as Red Devils frontman Rasmus Hojlund, if Ipswich drop into the Championship.

Manchester United's ability to land Delap could depend on what happens to their current frontmen when the transfer window reopens, GMS sources have learned, but Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee are likely to head through the exit door unless their form drastically improves in the final months of the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liam Delap registered four shots and made two key passes during a goalscoring performance for Ipswich Town against Southampton last weekend

Red Devils Facing Stiff Competition for Delap

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are in danger of facing stiff competition from Chelsea for Delap's signature as the west Londoners began pushing for a deal last month and made tentative contact through agents before it became clear that he was not prepared to put pressure on Ipswich to sanction a mid-season move.

The Blues are expected to permanently part ways with Joao Felix in the summer, having allowed him to join AC Milan for a £5million loan fee on deadline day and the Italian giants are keen to keep him if he shines at the San Siro, while boss Enzo Maresca is also likely to allow Christopher Nkunku to leave Stamford Bridge.

Delap would have cost in the region of £50million during the winter transfer window, GMS sources understand, and Chelsea are confident they can win the race for his services despite Manchester United circling and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City being able to take advantage of a buyback clause.

Related Exclusive: Ruben Amorim 'Shocked' After What's Happened at Man Utd Recently Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has been left 'shocked' by how his players are performing at Old Trafford in recent weeks.

But, in a boost for the capital club and Red Devils, GMS sources recently revealed that Sky Blues chief Pep Guardiola has no interest in luring the 21-year-old back to the Etihad Stadium, and the decision to tie Haaland down to a long-term contract and sign Omar Marmoush could open the door to head elsewhere in the coming months.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 07/02/2025