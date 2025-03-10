Manchester United have refused to rule out the possibility of turning their attentions towards recruiting Porto star Samu Aghehowa when the transfer window reopens in the summer as head coach Ruben Amorim has continued searching for fresh firepower ahead of his first full season in the Old Trafford dugout, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils grabbed a point against Arsenal last weekend and bolstered their squad midway through the season, with Patrick Dorgu being the most expensive acquisition thanks to sealing a £30million move from Serie A strugglers Lecce, they are in serious danger of missing out on European qualification.

A lack of goals from current centre forwards Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, who embarked on a fresh challenge when he joined in a £36.5million deal from Bologna less than 12 months ago, has resulted in Manchester United seeking an upgrade when the next opportunity arises.

Red Devils May Attempt to Recruit Aghehowa

Frontman has lucrative release clause written into contract

Amorim is desperate to make Manchester United more of an attacking threat when he has the opportunity to dip into the transfer market, according to GMS sources, resulting in a summer move for Aghehowa being one to watch despite an awareness that he will not come cheap if they head to the negotiating table.

The Red Devils will have an opportunity to take advantage of a release clause worth in the region of £84million if the striker is pinpointed as a serious target in the coming months, but their financial issues mean it will be difficult for them to strike at that figure unless they sanction a number of high-profile departures.

GMS sources have been informed that the coming days will shape Manchester United's recruitment plans as failing to progress in the Europa League would end their hopes of being involved in a continental competition next term and have an impact on their budget, which could result in Aghehowa being out of reach after a prolific spell with Porto.

The 20-year-old headed to the Primeira Liga giants from Atletico Madrid less than 12 months ago, with his current employers taking advantage after a £35million switch to Chelsea collapsed, but he could be handed another opportunity to embark on a fresh challenge in the Premier League by the Red Devils.

Aghehowa is on a long list of centre forwards that Manchester United are interested in, GMS sources have learned, but Victor Osimhen has remained Amorim's dream acquisition after continuing to shine during a loan spell at Turkish side Galatasaray from Serie A title challengers Napoli.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Samu Aghehowa has been averaging a Primeira Liga goal every 117 minutes this season

Gyokeres and Sesko Likely to be Out of Reach

Duo will be put off Old Trafford switch if no European action on offer

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are confident that Aghehowa could prove to be a more attainable target than other big-names on their wishlist as the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko - of Sporting and RB Leipzig respectively - will be put off joining if there is no European action on offer.

The Spain international, who has been described as 'unreal' and 'one of Europe's most prolific strikers', is aware that qualifying for next season's Champions League will be difficult for Porto as they have fallen nine points adrift of Primeira Liga leaders Sporting and also find themselves behind Benfica.

Manchester United would have more chance of turning Aghehowa's head if his current employers fail to book their place in Europe's elite club competition, GMS sources understand, while there is an acknowledgement behind the scenes that priority target Osimhen's price tag and wage demands will make a deal difficult.

GMS sources recently revealed that Crystal Palace marksman Jean-Philippe Mateta has also moved up the Red Devils' list of options thanks to his promising form prior to suffering a head injury, while his experience in the Premier League has made a move for him an increasingly attractive prospect.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 10/03/2025

