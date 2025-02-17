Manchester United are contemplating whether to make a move for Samu Omorodion after the Porto star has been identified as an alternative target to Sporting marksman Viktor Gyokeres and Galatasaray loanee Victor Osimhen by Old Trafford recruitment chiefs as preparations are made for the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim was forced to contend with fresh injury problems ahead of a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend as Amad Diallo is poised to be out of action for the remainder of the campaign due to damaging ankle ligaments, while Kobbie Mainoo also sustained a problem.

The issues came too late for the Portuguese tactician to act as the winter deadline passed earlier this month and, having made Patrick Dorgu their most expensive acquisition during the early stages of 2025 by agreeing a £30million deal with Lecce, Manchester United have turned their attentions towards bringing in further reinforcements at the end of the season.

Red Devils Scouts Monitor Omorodion Display

Frontman watched by Premier League giants in clash with Sporting

Manchester United have pinpointed Omorodion as an alternative attacking option after making contingency plans due to fears they may miss out on leading targets when the transfer window reopens for business, according to GMS sources, and scouts ran the rule over him earlier this month.

The 20-year-old striker came close to heading to the Premier League for the first time in his career ahead of the campaign getting underway, but a £34.4million switch to Chelsea collapsed after an agreement could not be reached over personal terms, and he ended up embarking on a fresh challenge with Porto.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United representatives kept tabs on Omorodion's performance when they were in the stands for his current employers' 1-1 draw with fellow title-chasers Sporting and, having seen him seamlessly adjust to life in Portugal after being on Atletico Madrid's books, a summer swoop is being considered.

But the Red Devils are in danger of having to pay considerably more than the fee Chelsea agreed last year if they want to get the deal over the line in the coming months as the one-cap Spain international has a release clause worth in excess of £83million written into his Porto contract.

Manchester United have been attracted to Omorodion due to his blend of pace and power giving him the ability to link-up play and run in behind the opponents' backline, GMS sources have learned, while he fits the desired profile due to being an emerging talent who would continue improving and has been described as 'absolutely rapid'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Samu Omorodion has been averaging a goal every 108 minutes in the Primeira Liga this season

Amorim May Seal a Quickfire Quenda Reunion

Teenager firmly on radar as potential acquisition at end of season

Omorodion is not the only big-name that Manchester United monitored when they sent scouts to watch Porto face Sporting earlier this month as GMS sources have been told that they are also keeping a close eye on Geovany Quenda ahead of potentially negotiating a reunion with Amorim.

The 17-year-old played under the current Red Devils chief at the Jose Alvalade Stadium and is interested in completing a switch to Old Trafford ahead of next season, while the Premier League giants are mulling over making a move for his teammate Gyokeres as they seek further firepower.

There is some scepticism over Manchester United's chances of landing the Swedish frontman, GMS sources understand, leading to the likes of Omorodion being earmarked as a potential recruit as plans have been made to continue scouring the market for alternative options despite having a list of top attacking targets.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils are plotting a bid for Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, while Ipswich Town marksman Liam Delap is among further possible additions amid ongoing uncertainty over Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee's respective futures at Old Trafford.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 17/02/2025