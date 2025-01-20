The final two weeks of the January transfer window are coming and it’s going to be a busy time for Manchester United , for sure.

Movements are needed and will happen, with the first one fully expected to be Antony’s exit in the upcoming days. The agreement between Antony and Real Betis was completed with the player's side on Sunday night, with details now finalised for a loan deal between the clubs and now arranging a time to travel for medical tests.

Manchester United will cover part of the salary - it’s going to be a loan move and no buy option has been included. Formally, Antony will return to Man United in June. Olympiacos, Villarreal and an Italian club also wanted Antony on loan but Real Betis won the race.

Tyrell Malacia Could Leave After Antony

They also secretly requested Antony on Deadline Day last summer in a package-deal with Eriksen. United rejected that offer but Antony appreciated their insistence. The next player to leave could be Tyrell Malacia, who Amorim labelled as "brave" and said he was "really happy" with in December. The Dutch defender has been linked with Italian side Como, although those rumours are not correct as there’s no interest from Cesc Fabregas' side.

A loan move for Malacia elsewhere is being described as a concrete possibility by several sources.

The Man United duo could leave in January if deal is right

Marcus Rashford was once again left out of the Manchester United squad at the weekend and this week new contacts are planned with both Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona. The La Liga club remain keen on a deal if they can find a new solution for Ansu Fati. But it also depends on Ansu himself, as he’s not sure yet about leaving Barcelona now and so this might impact the chances of the Blaugrana doing a deal for Rashford.

Borussia Dortmund need new wingers and Rashford is high on their list - more contacts are planned for this week in order to try to advance. Meanwhile, Galatasaray are quiet after their initial calls for Rashford two weeks ago as he’s not considering that sort of move.

We’re also receiving many questions on Alejandro Garnacho, but that’s a separate topic as it really depends on what kind of proposals Man United will receive. The rumoured €40m is not an option for United to open the door to Garnacho’s exit, but a higher fee could change the scenario.

Both Napoli and Chelsea are really interested in Garnacho, which is a story to watch in the final two weeks of the January window.

Dorgeles Nene is a Target Alongside Patrick Dorgu

Amorim wants to sign a new left wing-back

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim also hopes for new signings in the next two weeks and Manchester United are exploring the market, especially in the left-wing back position, but not only there based on opportunities.

Dorgeles Nene at RB Salzburg is being considered alongside Lecce's Patrick Dorgu. He’s a player for the future but could be a talent with huge potential and currently not too expensive, while he's well known by Christopher Vivell who’s a part of the Man United recruitment team again this January.

Dorgeles Nene in the Champions League 2024-25 Minutes 363 Passing 89.3% Shots per game 1.2 Tackles per game 2 Dribbles per game 1.8 Key passes per game 0.3

The dream target was Nuno Mendes but all sources tell me that it’s not going to be a realistic one for January. PSG are not opening the door and the new contract proposal at Paris remains valid on the table, even more likely than a move to Old Trafford.

But United are also exploring more options. The list is long and things can happen, some of which are not even predicted in terms of targets for that position.

Outgoings will also be crucial. We always mentioned that and Antony’s exit could be a first step in the right direction for United as they wait to understand what’s going to happen with Garnacho.

