Manchester United already decided since last summer to develop a completely new project on the market. It’s part of the long-term vision wanted by INEOS group, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the whole new management group; signings for the first team are obviously crucial and will be the main focus, but there’s specific people at Man United now taking care of the best talents emerged from scouting reports in order to make the deals happen at the right time… and so find the ‘hidden gems’ of the market at the right moment and go and get them.

It’s well known how for many years Man United missed out on several players they had the chance to sign when the scouts expressed very positive reports: Moises Caicedo is the perfect example - when he was still a kid in South America it was possible to bring him to Europe with a very low fee close to €5/6m plus taxes… but United didn’t activate this opportunity at the right time, Brighton were faster and ended up enjoying Moises’ performances first, before selling him for a record Premier League fee a few years later.

Man United Consider the Chido Obi-Martin Deal 'Perfect'

The 17-year-old has signed a pro contract at Old Trafford

The new plan with INEOS is not only to see these players first, but also to invest in some of them and make the deals happen at the right time. That’s what Manchester United did last summer with Chido Obi-Martin, who left Arsenal's Academy after scoring an insane number of goals for a kid of his age… and Man United arrived with an important financial proposal, but especially with a clear pathway to include Obi-Martin in the first team as soon as possible.

That made the difference to get the green light and sign Chido for a small compensation fee, and it’s considered a “perfect deal” by those at the club internally. The feedback? They are very, very happy with Chido so far; Man United believe he has important potential and could become a big player in the future, of course with patience and remembering he’s still a kid now. But the impact has been absolutely perfect. Behind the scenes, Chido has already signed his first pro deal at Man United in November, even if there’s no club announcement yet.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chido Obi-Martin has already scored seven goals in seven games for United's youth sides.

Man United Delighted with Sekou Kone Investment

They beat Ajax and a German club to his signature

The same deal concept also took place with Sekou Kone, the Malian midfielder born in 2006 and shining at youth level for his country to show his excellent potential for the future. Sources who want to remain secret to protect their relationships guarantee that Ajax almost had a deal in place for Kone, when Manchester United arrived and were able to beat the Dutch club and also a secret German club working behind the scenes… in order to match the proposal, convince the player and bring Sekou to Carrington in record time.

That was a big surprise even for those who were at the African Academy where Kone used to play: “Man United appeared and closed the deal in a few days”, they say.

Man United teenagers included in first-team squads in 2024-25 Name Age Number of times in squad Leny Yoro 19 5 Habeeb Ogunneye 19 1 Harry Amass 17 5 Godwill Kukonki 16 1 Kobbie Mainoo 19 17 Jayce Fitzgerald 17 3 Jack Fletcher 17 4 Ethan Wheatley 18 9

That’s another good example: go for it, be fast, close the deal. Man United were very slow with these sort of young talents deals in the past, now it has to change.. and it’s changed. Kone is also having a good impact with Man United. It takes longer for him to adapt to a new country, new city, new lifestyle compared to his recent past as Chido Obi-Martin knew England obviously very well, for Sekou the process is longer but the talent is there. Man United are very happy with the investment.

Diego Leon Deal is a 'Here We Go'

The 17-year-old will move to Old Trafford next summer

The next one? It’s already a here-we-go: all documents have been signed for Diego Leon to join Manchester United in summer 2025, he’s a left back born in Paraguay and playing for Cerro Porteno where he’s showing his quality on a regular basis despite being a 17-year-old kid. Man United closed the deal for $4m guaranteed fee, $1m easy add-on almost guaranteed and more add-ons more complicated, based on player and team performances, as the final package could be up to $7m in the future. Diego Leon has immediately accepted to join the United project and he will move to Manchester in summer 2025, due to FIFA rules for under-18 players.

Manchester United have also started planning a trip for Leon, his family and his agents to visit the club, meet the directors, Ruben Amorim and his future teammates. But this signing is already the third in less than 8 months to start to see very clearly how strong this talent-vision is at Man United under INEOS. Trust young players, go get them and be fast. Diego Leon's transfer will be announced soon, sources confirm; the documents are finally in place.

But more will follow in 2025, with Jason Wilcox being an excellent talent scout as his story has proven. He will be involved in more similar deals. That’s what Manchester United are planning to do.

