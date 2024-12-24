Eight starts in the Premier League, nine starts in all competitions. These stats are already perfect to understand how good the impact of Jadon Sancho has been at Chelsea in just a few months following his switch from Manchester United, as he’s already an important part of Enzo Maresca’s tactical system.

The English winger is considered a crucial part of the squad with Chelsea’s target to return to Champions League football in 2025, but one thing is guaranteed for sure: regardless of Chelsea’s final position in the Premier League table this season, Sancho will be at Cobham wearing blue next season and beyond.

Jadon Sancho Will not Return to Old Trafford

Nothing has changed despite the arrival of Ruben Amorim

There’s no chance for Sancho to return to Manchester United at the end of the season, despite the arrival of new head coach Ruben Amorim who is well known for giving chances to several players even when they’re out of the project.

This is not going to change anything in the agreement between Man United and Chelsea, with a deal in place since the end of August. They tried to make it work with players included, but Ben Chilwell was never a concrete option, while there was no chance for Man United to accept Raheem Sterling as part of the negotiation. The two clubs ended up closing the deal with Chelsea covering the main part of Sancho’s salary, plus a loan with an obligation to buy in the summer of 2025 for Financial Fair Play reasons.

Jadon Sancho Chelsea Stats 2024-25 Appearances 13 Minutes 769 Goals 2 Assists 5

It’s fair to say that Chelsea are extremely happy with the deal they got done to bring in Jadon; the role of Joe Shields was once again instrumental as he used to work with Sancho (the same as Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia and more) at Manchester City when the current Chelsea director was building City’s future stars in the Academy.

Jadon Sancho is Very Happy at Chelsea

Maresca is delighted with the winger on and off the pitch

But now the satisfaction regarding Sancho is shared by all of the key people at Chelsea, starting with Enzo Maresca. The manager likes how Sancho is performing on the pitch but also his attitude off the pitch; he is always positive and has a great connection with his teammates. Sources describe Sancho as very happy with this group, loving his life in London and the Chelsea project. Sancho has also been excited to work with Maresca since the first minute, always mentioning his “aura” in public interviews.

Juventus also wanted Sancho last summer, in the final days of the window, but they failed to agree on loan fee and salary coverage with Manchester United, also because Sancho strongly wanted to join Chelsea after talking to the club’s management and to Maresca himself in a crucial phone call that really changed the story of the transfer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sancho reportedly earned £250,000-a-week as a Manchester United player.

Now the connection with the Blues is described with very positive words because even when Jadon was not playing on a regular basis in the first weeks of the season, he never created any sort of problem and always understood the manager’s plan and selection. Direct communication and face-to-face talks - Maresca’s methods are very much appreciated by the majority of the players at Chelsea, and Sancho is one of them.

Chelsea Fee for Sancho has Risen by £5m

The Blues will now pay £25m rather than £20m

One more crucial detail is the financial one: Chelsea’s excellent performances in the Premier League mean that the final fee they will spend on Jadon Sancho in the summer of 2025 will be £25m (plus the salary coverage for this season), and not the initial £20m based on their Premier League performances.

Manchester United will be waiting for that money for Financial Fair Play and re-investing is going t be one of the key missions of the summer for the Red Devils. But Chelsea are understood to be “more than happy” to pay that money for Sancho, as he is considered an important player for the present and also the future of their project at the club.

Formal steps will follow in 2025, but the plan and the vision is already clear between Jadon Sancho, Chelsea and his former club, Manchester United.

