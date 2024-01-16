Highlights Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a striker during the 2024 winter transfer window, to improve their goalscoring capabilities at Old Trafford.

Karim Benzema had been with linked to a potential move to Erik ten Hag's side but the Red Devils have reportedly ruled out signing the 36-year-old due to his high salary.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have reportedly identified Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee a potential summer target.

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a striker at Old Trafford amid reports that Karim Benzema wants to leave Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with his thoughts on the situation.

Erik ten Hag’s side have struggled for regular goals in the final third of the pitch during the 2023/24 campaign and could look to secure the signature of an experienced marksman this month.

The Red Devils have been knocked out of European competition, having finished at the bottom of their Champions League group. They could miss out on qualification for next season’s tournament via a top-four Premier League finish. Man Utd hope that the arrival of new minority shareholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will improve the club’s fortunes behind the scenes in the football department.

Man Utd linked to Benzema amid striker’s desire to leave Saudi Arabia

Last month, reports in Saudi Arabia (via Marca) claimed that Benzema had stopped training with reigning Pro League champions Al-Ittihad. The centre-forward was said to have left Jeddah completely ignorant about when or whether he may eventually return. Benzema, claimed to be earning £20,000 every hour, left Real Madrid at the expiry of his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2023 to link up with then-manager Nuno Espirito Santo in Saudi Arabia.

However, the Portuguese head coach was relieved of his duties later in the season and replaced by Marcelo Gallardo. The same report says that Saudi Arabia has turned on him, with the investment in the centre-forward failing to provide the results they had hoped for.

With Manchester United thought to be searching for an experienced striker, it’s no surprise that Benzema’s name was linked with a potential move to Old Trafford. Speaking on his Five YouTube channel, ex-Man Utd star Rio Ferdinand has implored the club to sign Benzema, recalling the success of acquisitions in the same vein, such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani.

“That’s just going back to old, what we’ve been doing before. We’ve done it with Cristiano [Ronaldo], we’ve done it with [Radamel] Falcao, we’ve done it with [Edinson] Cavani, we’ve done it with Zlatan [Ibrahimovic]. Listen, Benzema. How can you say no? How can you say no to that signing?”

However, according to The Mirror, the Red Devils have ruled out a move for the 36-year-old, having been put off by a yearly salary estimated to be worth £86m. Ten Hag is more likely to seek cut-price signings or affordable loan deals in the same vein as Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer’s arrivals at Old Trafford in January 2023.

Karim Benzema vs Rasmus Hojlund - 2023/24 stats comparison Karim Benzema Rasmus Hojlund Appearances 20 25 Goals 12 7 Assists 5 1 Yellow cards 0 2 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 16-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - ‘Let’s see’ if any Benzema negotiations develop

Romano is unaware of any ‘concrete movement’ regarding a potential move away from Al-Ittihad for Benzema, who has been labelled an "all-time great" by former Real Madrid and France teammate Aurelien Tchouameni. The Italian journalist admits that “it’s not easy” for players to leave Saudi Arabia. Asked if Benzema was a striker to watch with Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea all interested in recruiting in the position, Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“Let’s see. Honestly, at the moment, I'm not aware of any concrete movement regarding negotiations with Benzema. But we know that the situation is quite fluid with Saudi players. So, we must see what happens in the next few days and weeks. So, as of now, I’m not aware of concrete negotiations, but let's see. I think it's not just for Benzema. It could be for other players, too. Maybe someone can ask to leave, but it’s not easy.”

Man Utd transfer news, including Joshua Zirkzee claim

Manchester United are yet to make their first signing of the 2024 winter window, hinting the club are unwilling to spend big this month. The Red Devils made seven additions during the summer market, which included a £72m deal to bring Atalanta centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund to the Premier League.

However, Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (15th January) that Man Utd are in the ‘early stages of discussions’ to sign another striker at Old Trafford, and they could take their time before making a move. Meanwhile, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed that United have placed Bologna centre-forward Joshua Zirkzee on their transfer shortlist for the summer. The 22-year-old has a release clause worth €40m (£34.5m). However, concerns over the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules could restrict the Red Devils’ spending power.

According to The Standard, Ratcliffe would like Man Utd to sign a striker similar to the level of Bayern Munich and England star Harry Kane. The 30-year-old left Tottenham Hotspur during the 2023 summer market and has continued to fire in the goals in the Bundesliga, hitting the back of the net 22 times in 16 top-flight appearances for the Bavarians.