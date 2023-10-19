Highlights Manchester United will offload Mason Greenwood when his season-long loan with Getafe comes to an end.

The Red Devils previously confirmed it had been mutually agreed that their academy product would continue his career elsewhere following an internal investigation.

Greenwood has made a promising start to his spell with Getafe, which has led to interest from elsewhere.

Manchester United are set to sanction Mason Greenwood's departure from Old Trafford when his loan spell at Getafe comes to an end next summer, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT what type of deals will be considered by the hierarchy.

Greenwood was among a host of big-names to head through the exit door when the Red Devils recouped close to £50million thanks to players embarking on a fresh challenge during the summer window, and he will not feature under boss Erik ten Hag again.

Greenwood makes decision over future

Greenwood is keen to turn his loan move to Getafe into a permanent agreement, according to The Sun, after enjoying the opening stages of his spell in La Liga.

The report suggests the winger, who sealed a temporary switch to Spain after Manchester United released a statement confirming it had been mutually agreed that he would not continue his career at Old Trafford following an internal investigation into allegations, is eager to remain with Geta Azulones for the foreseeable future.

Greenwood grabbed his first goal in a Getafe shirt during their 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo before the international break, and Manchester United have already turned their attentions towards cashing in when his loan switch is due to come to an end next summer.

Mason Greenwood's Manchester United career in numbers Appearances 129 Goals 35 Assists 12 Yellow cards 4 Red cards 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

It is understood that the Red Devils are confident of being able to secure up to £21.7million if their academy graduate continues to shine in his new surroundings, and they could be aided in their hopes to secure a significant fee by additional interest coming from other suitors.

Sevilla are among a number of La Liga sides who are courting Greenwood ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table in the coming months, with Rojiblancos' pedigree in European competitions potentially making them an attractive proposition.

Admirers will attempt to take advantage of Manchester United making their stance over the 22-year-old clear and, as a result, will set their sights on driving their financial demands down as he is due to enter the final 12 months of his £75,000-per-week contract at the end of the campaign.

Respected reporter Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that allowing Greenwood to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer was a genuine prospect before discussions resulted in it being decided that a loan switch was the best option on the table.

Romano understands that Manchester United did not stray from their intention to send Greenwood out on loan as they felt they had no other choice during the summer window.

Having spoken to contacts, the Italian journalist is confident that the one-cap England international will not be seen in a Red Devils shirt again as he is due to head through the Old Trafford exit door next summer, with permanent and temporary moves being possibilities at this stage.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"With Mason Greenwood, Manchester United's idea has always been to send him out on loan this season because there was basically no other option for a player who was not available for a long time. The only way was to negotiate a loan deal and then let him go in the summer of 2024. "My expectations, speaking to some sources a couple of weeks ago right after he joined Getafe, is for Mason Greenwood to leave Manchester United again in the summer of 2024. We will see if that is going to be on loan or permanent."

£73m Man United star offered escape route

Jadon Sancho may have entered the final weeks of his Manchester United career as, according to ESPN, Borussia Dortmund are preparing to offer him the chance to revive his career in familiar surroundings.

The report suggests the Bundesliga giants are interested in signing the winger - who chalked up 114 goal contributions during his previous spell at Signal Iduna Park - if the financial parameters of a January deal are right, and a short-term loan until the end of the season is the most likely option.

Sancho's £250,000-per-week salary is likely to be a major stumbling block that Dortmund will need to overcome, with Manchester United potentially having to pay part of his wages in order to make the move possible.

The England international has not been in ten Hag's plans since claiming he has been made a scapegoat in a social media post which has since been deleted, meaning he has been restricted to just 76 minutes of action this term and failed to make a matchday squad since August 26.

Sancho's feud with the Dutch tactician has resulted in him being ordered to train separately at Carrington, while it is understood that he will not be welcomed back into the first-team picture until he makes an apology for his actions.

With Juventus also being interested in acquiring the 23-year-old's services for the remainder of the season, reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that a January move is increasingly likely.

Sancho has been on Manchester United's books since they parted with a £73million fee in order to lure him away from Dortmund two years ago.