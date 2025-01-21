Manchester United's dream target in the January transfer window is Nuno Mendes, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT in his latest column. But the Red Devils may have no chance of landing him for a romantic return to former boss Ruben Amorim, with the deal not being seen as a 'realistic' capture for the January transfer window as the club aim to turn their poor form around.

United's loss to Brighton on Sunday afternoon saw them lose their 10th top-flight game of the campaign, with only Tottenham Hotspur and the bottom four sides in the Premier League having the unfortunate record of more defeats this season. It's urged United to move to the transfer market - but they may be underwhelmed in their bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Mendes, with Romano stating that the deal may not be realistic this winter.

Romano: United 'Won't Land' Dream Target Mendes in January

The Portuguese defender has a lucrative offer from his current club

Romano exclusively stated in his GIVEMESPORT column that United's 'dream' target for the window is Mendes - however, he added that 'sources tell me' that it isn't going to be a realistic transfer for the January transfer window.

Nuno Mendes' Ligue 1 statistics - Paris Saint-Germain squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Assists 1 =9th Crosses Per Game 0.5 4th Tackles Per Game 1.5 =7th Interceptions Per Game 0.7 =5th Match rating 6.95 10th

PSG aren't opening the door for a potential move, and he has been offered a new contract at the Parc des Princes - which he is more likely to accept and remain in the French capital than move to Old Trafford. However, United are exploring other options. Their shortlist is long, and boasts the potential for something to happen, some of which may not even be predicted.

Patrick Dorgu is a name that has long been linked, with the Serie A star having shone for Lecce in the Italian top-flight this season, and if the "world-class" Mendes doesn't become a genuine option, it could well see the young Dane move to the Red Devils. Reports from Romano earlier on Monday stated that United were set to open formal talks for his services, having deemed Mendes and Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth as 'too expensive', but no bid has been sent so far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Patrick Dorgu scored with his first-ever touch for Denmark, back in September in the UEFA Nations League.

The Denmark international is '100% keen' on a move, and with Lecce wanting around £34million to let him go, that could prove more beneficial for the club in the long-run, with Dorgu having half a season to acclimatise to Amorim's style of football, whilst also being three years younger than Mendes.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-01-25.

