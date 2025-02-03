Manchester United contacted Premier League rivals Aston Villa in an attempt to discover whether it would be possible to seal an eleventh-hour deal which would see Leon Bailey head to Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed in his latest GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Although Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim succeeded in landing Patrick Dorgu, with the left-back sealing a £30million switch from Serie A strugglers Lecce, the Portuguese tactician has been eager to make an acquisition further up the pitch after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Red Devils Held Discussions Over Bailey Deal

Amorim wanted to clarify whether Jamaican would be available

Manchester United engaged in a phone call with domestic counterparts Aston Villa in a bid to ascertain whether Bailey would be available on transfer deadline day, GMS senior reporter Romano confirmed in his latest newsletter, having come to terms with the fact that landing Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku is unlikely.

Answering a question put forward by a GMS reader, the Italian journalist wrote:

"New striker for Man United is a possibility but not guaranteed as of now. Nkunku on loan is very unlikely despite links. United called for Bailey but not concrete so far."

Bailey, who has been described as 'electric', worked his way onto Manchester United's radar after Marcus Rashford's loan move to Aston Villa resulted in there being doubts over whether he would be on course for regular opportunities under head coach Unai Emery in the second half of the campaign.

But the Red Devils have struggled to make progress in their pursuit as the Midlands outfit are in a strong negotiating position, thanks to the Jamaica international having two-and-a-half-years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £120,000-per-week, and under no pressure to listen to offers.

