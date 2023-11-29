Highlights Manchester United are facing difficulties despite deciding they will put Raphael Varane on the market when the January window opens.

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have considered making an offer for the 2018 World Cup winner.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether any interested parties have headed to Old Trafford with a formal approach.

Manchester United star Raphael Varane is 'not desperate to leave' Old Trafford, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT whether the Frenchman has already been the subject of any formal approaches ahead of the January window opening for business.

Although the Red Devils forked out £41million in order to tempt the defender away from Real Madrid two years ago, he has fallen down the pecking order and seen the likes of Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans named in the starting line-up ahead of him in recent weeks.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, fresh from spending more than £175million on reinforcements during the summer, will be handed the opportunity to freshen up his squad at the turn of the year by offloading outcasts and recruiting further fresh faces.

Bayern have doubts over Varane deal

Bayern Munich have held discussions over whether to test Manchester United's resolve by lodging an offer for Varane during the winter window, according to Sky Sports Germany, but they are hesitating due to feeling a deal is unrealistic at this stage.

The report suggests that the Red Devils are looking to sell the 2018 World Cup winner, who has been limited to just 340 minutes of Premier League action this season, but most interested parties would prefer to negotiate a loan which includes an option to turn the switch into a permanent agreement.

Varane is preparing to enter the final 18 months of his £340,000-per-week contract at Manchester United, which ranks him as the club's second-highest earner, and Bayern have noticed a potential window of opportunity to pounce.

Manchester United's highest earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Jadon Sancho £250,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

That is because the 30-year-old's relationship with ten Hag has deteriorated after holding showdown talks following the derby defeat to Manchester City last month, which has led to the reigning Bundesliga champions expressing an interest in sealing a £25million deal.

But a move to Germany may not be at the top of Varane's list as respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the centre-half would be open to heading to Italy for the first time in his career after walking away from Old Trafford.

Despite falling out with ten Hag and Manchester United being open to offers, it has emerged that Varane has not indicated that he wants to embark on a fresh challenge away from Old Trafford even though clubs in the Saudi Pro League are willing to put a lucrative contract on the table.

The former Lens man could end up being part of a mass clear out as the Red Devils have set their sights on offloading up to 15 players in the next two transfer windows, with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Antony, Mason Greenwood, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial expected to be put on the market.

Romano understands that Varane is not pushing to seal his Manchester United exit, while suitors have stopped short of making a formal approach ahead of January.

But the Italian journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of the four-time Champions League winner, who has been described as a 'superstar' by former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood, embarking on a fresh challenge at the end of the season if he remains at Old Trafford beyond the closure of the winter window.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"The situation could be different but, from what I'm hearing, Varane is not desperate to leave. Also, Manchester United have not received any formal approaches or proposals. "It's a case of it being the very early stages. If something important comes up in the next weeks, leaving could be a possibility. But it's not guaranteed that Raphael Varane will leave in January, so it could be a possibility, for example, to leave in the summer."

Van de Beek ready to leave Old Trafford

Manchester United outcast van de Beek has revealed that he is willing to agitate for a January move, according to the Mirror, after growing frustrated at his lack of opportunities since heading to the Premier League.

The report suggests the Dutchman, who is due to enter the final 18 months of his £120,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, is open to taking a pay cut in a bid to reignite his career after insisting that 'money is not my motivation'.

Van de Beek has been at Old Trafford since Manchester United negotiated a deal worth up to £40million with Eredivisie giants Ajax three years ago, but a switch to Serie A could be on the cards as he seeks a fresh challenge.

That is because Juventus have set their sights on landing the creative midfielder, along with teammates Sancho and Varane, and they are willing to wait until the summer before pouncing if they are unable to reach an agreement with the Red Devils at the turn of the year.

The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently told GIVEMESPORT that van de Beek has suffered as a result of then-boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer swooping in despite failing to piece together a plan for him to come into the starting line-up.