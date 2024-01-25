Highlights Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Joshua Zirkzee as they mull over whether to up the ante in their pursuit of the Bologna striker.

Premier League rivals Arsenal are among the sides competed with the Red Devils for the Dutchman's signature.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Manchester United could activate a release clause written into Zirkzee's contract in the summer.

Manchester United are among a host of clubs scouting Joshua Zirkzee, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils could take advantage of a release clause if they are willing to wait until the summer before attempting to lure the Bologna star to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have fallen 11 points adrift of the Premier League's top four and are at serious risk of failing to qualify for the Champions League, resulting in boss Erik ten Hag scouring the market for fresh attacking options despite sealing the £72million acquisition of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta during the summer.

Manchester United have entered a new era after Sir Jim Ratcliffe clinched a 25 per cent stake in the club by rubber-stamping a £1.3billion deal during the festive period, and Zirkzee is among those being linked with potentially becoming the first arrival since INEOS gained control of football operations.

Red Devils open talks over Zirkzee swoop

Manchester United have held initial discussions over a move for Zirkzee after he has emerged as a leading target during the final stages of the winter window, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, but they are facing competition from a host of additional suitors.

The respected reporter suggests that reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are among the sides monitoring the 22-year-old, having allowed him to join Bologna less than 18 months ago despite scoring four goals in 17 appearances during his spell with the Bavarians, but a return to Allianz Arena is not on the cards at this stage.

It is understood that Manchester United's interest has been endorsed by Ratcliffe and INEOS, but Zirkzee's impressive form - which has resulted in him having a better strike rate than Hojlund - has led to Premier League rivals Arsenal also monitoring his progress ahead of pouncing as they look to become even more of a threat in the attacking third of the pitch.

Joshua Zirkzee's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Rasmus Hojlund this season Joshua Zirkzee Rasmus Hojlund Goals 0.40 0.16 Assists 0.11 0.08 Shots 2.43 1.61 Shots on target 1.02 0.65 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 23/1/2024

Reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the striker has emerged as a genuine target for ten Hag and it has led to the Red Devils initiating discussions with Bologna ahead of potentially testing their resolve with an opening offer.

Manchester United and other suitors are expected to continue tracking Zirkzee for the remainder of the campaign before making their move in the summer, but his current employers are in line to make a significant profit as he is now valued at £50million despite costing just £7million when he joined the Serie A outfit from Bayern.

The Red Devils are unable to splash the cash ahead of the transfer window slamming shut despite Ratcliffe's investment, resulting in ten Hag being forced to look for loan additions, and that has made it difficult to swoop in for the 19-cap Netherlands under-21 international during the early stages of 2024.

Fabrizio Romano - Man United have been monitoring Zirkzee's performances

Romano understands that Manchester United could secure Zirkzee for less than his current price tag if they are willing to play the waiting game as a £34million release clause will becoming active during the summer transfer window, but they will also run the risk of Bayern beating them to his signature as they only have to part with half that figure.

Although the Italian journalist is aware that the Red Devils have been joined by Arsenal and AC Milan in monitoring the Dutchman's performances ahead of potentially attempting to prise him away from Bologna, none of his suitors have lodged a formal offer despite the transfer deadline closing in.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"When it comes to Zirkzee, nothing has been decided at this point. He has a release clause worth around €40million for the summer, although Bayern Munich can buy him for €20million because they have a 50 per cent sell-on clause. "I think the Zirkzee situation will be quite open for the summer. But, at the moment, he is a player being scouted by multiple clubs around Europe, including Manchester United, AC Milan and Arsenal. "Arsenal sent some people to follow the player, so many clubs are keeping a close eye on Zirkzee. But I think it is still too early to understand whether they really want to invest that money or maybe wait until April, May or June before they make a decision."

Wan-Bissaka linked with Saudi move

Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Nassr are readying an offer for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to the Telegraph, as they have turned their attentions towards the Manchester United right-back after failing to land Tottenham Hotspur's Emerson Royal.

The report suggests that the Middle Eastern side have a firm interest in the 26-year-old, who has made 17 appearances this season, but they will need to deregister one of their current foreign options if they want to beat other European admirers to his signature.

Al-Nassr's interest comes after it emerged that Manchester United are willing to include Wan-Bissaka in a swap deal which would see him return to former employers Crystal Palace and Michael Olise head in the opposite direction in the summer.

But the Red Devils have strengthened their negotiating position as they opted to trigger a 12-month extension option written into the full-back's contract a matter of weeks ago, and they could hold discussions over fresh terms if he is still on their books in the summer.