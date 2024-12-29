Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen 'will leave' on a free transfer at the end of the season, and only ‘a good proposal’ could change their stance and see him leave in January, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his latest exclusive GIVEMESPORT column.

The Red Devils are ready to part ways with Eriksen once his contract runs out in June 2025 and are not looking to offer him an extension, with only six months remaining on his current deal.

The £150,000-a-week Danish midfielder, who joined United on a free transfer from Brentford in the summer of 2022, has struggled for regular game time under Ruben Amorim, playing just 150 minutes of football since the Portuguese manager took charge in November.

According to Romano, Amorim’s vision goes in a different direction – the 39-year-old wants intensity in his midfield, and Eriksen is not part of his plans going forward.

Real Betis Wanted Eriksen This Summer

Were unable to reach an agreement on terms

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT column, Romano also revealed that Eriksen had suitors at the end of the summer transfer window.

La Liga side Real Betis were apparently keen on signing the Denmark international but were not able to agree on terms on both club and player sides.

If ‘a good proposal’ arrives in January, United could be open to facilitating his exit with six months left on his contract, but the expectation for now is that Eriksen will remain at the club and see out the last months of his deal at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eriksen has made 16 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four and assisting three goals.

Man United have slumped to 14th in the Premier League following their Boxing Day defeat to Wolves and will face Newcastle at home in their final test of 2024.

The Red Devils will be without their captain Bruno Fernandes and fellow midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who both picked up suspensions on Thursday.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-12-24.