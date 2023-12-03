Highlights Donny van de Beek has set his sights on embarking on a fresh challenge after struggling to secure regular game time at Manchester United.

Serie A giants Juventus have set their sights on landing the Dutchman and two of his teammates in the fast-approaching January transfer window.

Real Sociedad, Lorient, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have shown interest in van de Beek in recent months.

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek will be 'the next one to leave' Old Trafford as he is keen to secure regular game time, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT why he did not head through the exit door during the summer.

Although the Red Devils were not afraid to splash the cash when they landed the Dutchman in a deal worth up to £40million three years ago, the move from Eredivisie giants Ajax has not paid off and he has regularly found himself starved of opportunities.

Erik ten Hag, who led Manchester United to six Premier League wins from their last eight outings prior to Saturday's trip to Newcastle United, could look to freshen up his squad when the winter window opens at the turn of the year.

Van de Beek ready to quit Man United

Van de Beek has hinted that he is willing to push for a move away from Manchester United, according to the Mirror, after growing frustrated at being regularly overlooked by ten Hag and struggling to secure time on the pitch.

The report suggests that the creative midfielder, who is preparing to enter the final 18 months of a contract worth £120,000-per-week at Old Trafford, is willing to take a pay cut in order to embark on a fresh challenge after revealing that 'money is not my motivation'.

A move to Serie A could be on the cards as it is understood that Juventus have set their sights on landing van de Beek, along with Manchester United teammates Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, while they are open to waiting until the summer before pouncing if they are unable to reach an agreement with his current employers at the turn of the year.

Donny van de Beek's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Ajax 175 41 34 16 0 Manchester United 62 2 2 2 0 Everton 7 1 0 1 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

But the Red Devils are not expected to stand in the 19-cap Netherlands international's way as he is among up to 15 players that ten Hag is open to offloading over the course of the next two transfer windows as he aims to secure enough cash to bring in targets of his own.

The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently told GIVEMESPORT that van de Beek has suffered as a result of then-boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bringing him in despite failing to piece together a plan for him to come into the starting line-up.

Real Sociedad looked at offering the 26-year-old an escape route before a summer move fell through, while French outfit Lorient turned their attentions elsewhere after not being impressed with his attitude when they agreed a loan deal with Manchester United.

Van de Beek attracted interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray after he was left out of Manchester United's 25-man squad for the Champions League group stage, but a switch failed to come to fruition.

Romano believes van de Beek is still heading for the exit door despite failing to complete a loan move to Real Sociedad during the summer due to Manchester United's demands proving to be too much for the La Liga side.

The Italian journalist understands that the former Everton loanee has worked his way onto the radar of numerous clubs as being unable to break into the forefront of ten Hag's plans, having made a U-turn after initially hinting there could be a way to reignite his career at Old Trafford, has resulted in suitors noticing an opportunity to pounce.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think van de Beek will leave. The expectation is very clear. They're still discussing, obviously, internally in the player's camp the possibilities he has. "He was very close to a Real Sociedad move in the summer transfer window, but then it collapsed because Manchester United wanted part of the salary covered and also an important loan fee which was way too much for Real Sociedad's budget. "But Donny van de Beek remains a player who is on the list of multiple clubs. I think he is going to leave because he wants to play and needs to play. He is going to be the next one to leave. It's not yet clear where he will go, but the idea is to leave Manchester United."

Casemiro wanted in Saudi Arabia

Casemiro is being pursued by Saudi Arabian big-spenders ahead of the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail, and incoming minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be forced to decide whether to cash in.

The report suggests the 31-year-old, whose £350,000-per-week contract still has more than two-and-a-half years to run, will hold internal discussions over his future even if a switch away from Old Trafford is not sanctioned midway through the campaign.

But it is understood that Middle Eastern clubs have stopped short of making a concrete move for Casemiro at this stage, while claims that he has struggled to settle in England since his transfer from Real Madrid have been dismissed.

Respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the defensive midfielder is not actively looking to seal his Manchester United departure in the coming months and his admirers are more likely to stump up the cash in the summer instead of during the January window.

Casemiro, who joined in a £70million switch last year, is not currently in contention for game time as ten Hag has confirmed that he is not expected to return from a hamstring injury he sustained in the Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle before Christmas.