Highlights Manchester United are being forced to contend with the prospect of having to fight to retain Diogo Dalot after he has been pinpointed as a Real Madrid target for next year.

Last season's Champions League winners have been keeping tabs on the Portugal international due to planning to upgrade their defensive options.

Real Madrid are circling after being impressed with Dalot's performances in a Manchester United side that struggled for large spells of last season.

Manchester United are in serious danger of being forced to convince Diogo Dalot to remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign as La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid are contemplating whether to make a move for his signature next summer, GMS sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have been bolstering their squad since the transfer window reopened, with Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee becoming the first recruit since INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe took control of football operations by completing a £36.5million switch from Bologna.

Leny Yoro has also joined Manchester United after a deal worth up to £58.9million was agreed with Lille for the teenage central defender, but the Premier League giants - who have new sporting director Dan Ashworth spearheading their recruitment drive - and rivals are not only making plans ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Los Blancos Plotting Move for Dalot Next Year

Portugal international firmly on Champions League winners' radar

Real Madrid are threatening to make a surprise move for Dalot next year as the Manchester United right-back has worked his way onto the radar of last season's Champions League winners, according to GMS sources, and plans have been put in place to upgrade their defensive options at the end of the forthcoming campaign.

The Red Devils are in a strong negotiating position thanks to the Portugal international still having four years remaining on his Old Trafford contract, which allows him to pocket £100,000-per-week when bonuses are activated, but they may face a battle to ensure his head is not turned by the prospect of heading to the Bernabeu.

GMS sources have been informed that Real Madrid are circling for Dalot, who was one of the first names on the Manchester United team sheet despite facing competition from Aaron Wan-Bissaka last term, and have refused to rule out the possibility of lodging a bid in less than 12 months' time when they aim to bolster their backline.

Diogo Dalot's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign compared to Aaron Wan-Bissaka Diogo Dalot Aaron Wan-Bissaka Percentage of aerial battles won 56.1 52.5 Ball recoveries 5.52 4.75 Clearances 3.14 3.43 Tackles 2.29 2.12 Shot-creating actions 2.21 1.31 Key passes 1.05 0.61 Statistics correct as of 09/08/2024

Although the 25-year-old joined the Red Devils prior to ten Hag moving into the hot-seat, having been signed in a £19million deal from Porto during Jose Mourinho's reign in June 2018, he has been a firm favourite under the Dutch tactician and is in line to play a pivotal role in plans for the upcoming season.

But Real Madrid will continue monitoring Dalot's progress after it has become clear that Los Blancos are looking to raid the Premier League, with GMS sources recently revealing that they are also plotting a move for Tottenham Hotspur vice-captain Cristian Romero ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diogo Dalot has made 157 appearances in a Manchester United shirt, contributing six goals and 10 assists along the way

Dalot's Displays for Red Devils Caught the Eye

La Liga giants circling as they seek long-term Carvajal replacement

GMS sources have been told that Real Madrid's recruitment team and scouting department were impressed with Dalot's performances in a Manchester United side that struggled for large spells of last season, resulting in him being firmly in their sights as they put plans in place to eventually bring in a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal.

The Euro 2024 winner has made 416 appearances for the Spanish giants, clinching six Champions League trophies and countless other pieces of silverware along the way, but there is an awareness that he will not be able to perform at the top level for much longer due to preparing to turn 33 in January.

Real Madrid have Dalot in mind for when they look to secure a new full-back, GMS sources have learned, and it has resulted in Manchester United facing the significant possibility of battling to persuade him to remain in his current surroundings for more than just a further season instead of embarking on a fresh challenge.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt