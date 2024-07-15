Highlights Manchester United have explored the possibility of signing Rayan Ait-Nouri as boss Erik ten Hag looks to build on the acquisition of Joshua Zirkzee.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are on course to increase their demands for the Algeria international after already recouping considerable funds during the transfer window.

Ferdi Kadioglu, Milos Kerkez and Bradley Locko have been pinpointed as alternative left-back targets as preparations are made for the new season.

Manchester United are in serious danger of being left frustrated in their attempts to lure Rayan Ait-Nouri to Old Trafford as Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers could block a summer switch by increasing their demands during the remainder of the transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having bolstered his attack with the £36.5million acquisition of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, where the striker played a pivotal role in the Serie A outfit booking their place in the upcoming campaign's Champions League, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has turned his attentions towards strengthening his full-back options.

Dan Ashworth has been tasked with leading Manchester United's recruitment drive, thanks to being installed as their new sporting director after an agreement was reached with Newcastle United earlier this month, and further reinforcements are on course to be drafted in ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Red Devils Have Been Monitoring Ait-Nouri

Algeria international would provide cover for Shaw and Malacia

Manchester United have explored the possibility of landing Ait-Nouri, according to GMS sources, but they are at risk of being priced out of a move after Wolves' decision to cash in on captain Max Kilman when West Ham United came calling has resulted in them not being desperate to secure additional funds.

Although there have been suggestions that the Algeria international has a release clause worth in the region of £38million written into his Molineux contract, his current employers have stopped short of confirming whether that is true since the transfer window reopened for business last month.

GMS sources have been informed that Wolves are poised to increase their demands for Ait-Nouri, which will come as a significant blow for Manchester United as they hunt for a new left-back who will provide the likes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia with fresh competition for a regular starting berth.

Rayan Ait-Nouri's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia Rayan Ait-Nouri Luke Shaw Tyrell Malacia Pass completion percentage 80.6 82.0 86.5 Ball recoveries 5.58 5.64 5.81 Tackles 2.67 1.66 2.97 Clearances 1.76 2.31 3.16 Shots 0.84 0.55 0.32 Shots on target 0.31 0.20 0.13 Goals 0.07 0.01 0.00 Statistics correct as of 15/07/2024

Although the former Angers man has entered the final two years of his £33,000-per-week agreement in the West Midlands, the Red Devils' domestic rivals are not under pressure to sanction his departure as he remains a key part of their future plans and they have already secured cash to reinvest in their squad.

Ait-Nouri has been described as an 'incredible talent' by Wolves head coach Gary O'Neil, underlining why he is gaining interest ahead of the fast-approaching new season, while he is capable of being deployed 'anywhere' on the pitch thanks to his versatility and desire to be on the team sheet in his current surroundings.

Manchester United were forced to go extensive periods of the 2023/24 campaign without a recognised left-sided defender due to Shaw and Malacia dealing with injury problems, and GMS sources have learned that ten Hag is keen to draft in cover for the duo despite not prioritising a signing in the position.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rayan Ait-Nouri has come up against Manchester United five times during his spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers, losing on every occasion

Kadioglu and Kerkez Among Additional Left-Back Targets

Ten Hag refusing to solely focus on landing Ait-Nouri

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United also have a genuine interest in Fenerbahce's Ferdi Kadioglu - highlighting that ten Hag is keeping his options open - but they are facing competition from at least three other admirers, including Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Turkey international made 51 appearances last term, and showed his versatility by featuring at right-back when required, but tempting his current employers into cashing in could prove difficult after former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has moved into the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium hot-seat.

Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez has also been monitored by Manchester United during the summer, GMS sources understand, while Brest defender Bradley Locko has been on their radar despite knowledge of additional interest from Tottenham Hotspur and other sides in the English top flight.

Although Jarrad Branthwaite could be used as additional left-back cover if he heads to Old Trafford from Everton, that would not be an ideal scenario, and it is becoming increasingly unlikely that he will be allowed to leave Goodison Park ahead of the transfer window slamming shut next month.

GMS recently reported that Manchester United are unwilling to spend more than £50million on the England international, which falls significantly short of the price tag slapped on him by the Toffees, and they are not in desperate need of funds after the accounting deadline passed at the end of last month.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt