Highlights Manchester United have intensified their pursuit of Noussair Mazraoui due to being optimistic of Aaron Wan-Bissaka being on the brink of embarking on a fresh challenge.

The Red Devils are keen to sanction the right-back's exit as he has entered the final 12 months of his contract and the incoming cash would allow Erik ten Hag to acquire a replacement.

Mazraoui is expected to seal a move to Old Trafford after an agreement over personal terms and with current employers Bayern Munich has been reached by Manchester United.

Manchester United have entered a pivotal week in their attempts to freshen up the right-back position as there is confidence that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is edging towards the Old Trafford exit door at the same time as a deal to lure Noussair Mazraoui away from Bayern Munich has advanced, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has already bolstered his defensive options thanks to sealing the acquisition of Leny Yoro from Lille in a move worth up to £58.9million earlier this month, but the Dutch tactician is in the market for further reinforcements as he aims to build on finishing last season with silverware and European qualification.

The FA Cup winners, who also raided Serie A outfit Bologna as Joshua Zirkzee made a £36.5million switch to provide Rasmus Hojlund with fresh competition for a regular starting berth, have Dan Ashworth leading their recruitment drive in the aftermath of appointing him as their sporting director.

Red Devils Optimistic of Wan-Bissaka Moving Closer to Finding Fresh Challenge

Plans to sign Mazraoui have intensified as departure nears

Manchester United are increasingly optimistic that Wan-Bissaka will take a big step towards finding his next club by the end of the week, according to GMS sources, meaning key figures behind the scenes have pinpointed the coming days as a crucial period in their bid to put their transfer plans into action.

Although the 26-year-old featured in the Red Devils' 2-1 defeat to Premier League rivals Arsenal during their pre-season tour of the United States, it has become clear that his current employers are looking to cash in after entering the final 12 months of his £90,000-per-week contract as they are determined to avoid a situation where he leaves as a free agent.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United's confidence that Wan-Bissaka could be a matter of days from embarking on a fresh challenge is the key reason for their focus on landing Mazraoui heating up and reaching initial agreements with Bayern Munich and their target.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Noussair Mazraoui Aaron Wan-Bissaka Noussair Mazraoui Pass completion percentage 83.5 88.3 Percentage of aerial duels won 52.5 47.5 Tackles 2.12 2.41 Shot-creating actions 1.31 2.71 Key passes 0.61 1.13 Statistics correct as of 29/07/2024

It has emerged that the Red Devils have agreed a fee worth up to £20million to tempt the Bundesliga heavyweights into offloading the Morocco international, but they need to sell Wan-Bissaka for in the region of £15million in order to finance the transfer as the new season edges closer.

Ten Hag has found it difficult to prepare his team for the 2024/25 campaign due to being aware it is highly unlikely that the former Crystal Palace man - who headed to Old Trafford for £50million - will be among his options in the coming weeks, GMS sources have learned, and having a replacement lined up in the form of Mazraoui has been deemed a priority.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aaron Wan-Bissaka has made 190 appearances in a Manchester United shirt, finding the back of the net twice and registering a further 13 assists along the way

Ten Hag Certain of Sealing Mazraoui Reunion

Morocco international identified as perfect fit for new season plans

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are confident of being able to welcome Mazraoui to the Premier League after profiting from his move to domestic rivals West Ham United falling through earlier this month, and ten Hag is adamant that the 26-year-old suits the style of play at Old Trafford.

The 54-year-old tactician has made it clear to the Red Devils' hierarchy that the profile of his full-backs are key to plans for the upcoming term, with him determined to ensure they feature in more advanced positions to put further pressure on the opposition, and he is eager to seal a reunion.

Mazraoui made 137 appearances under ten Hag when they were at Ajax, racking up 10 goals and nine assists along the way, and there is a strong belief within the Manchester United camp that he would fit seamlessly into the squad as pre-season has been used to shape the way they will play in the forthcoming campaign.

GMS sources recently revealed that AC Milan are among Wan-Bissaka's newest suitors, meaning a switch to Italy could be on the cards, but West Ham are also attempting to strike a deal in the aftermath of missing out on winning the race for the potentially Old Trafford-bound Mazraoui's signature.

