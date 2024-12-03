Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is set to face a significant setback ahead of the fast-approaching January transfer window as Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah is not on course to complete a switch to Old Trafford midway through the campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having seen the Red Devils fork out more than £10million in order to lure him and members of his coaching staff away from Sporting, the Portuguese tactician is preparing for a trip to Premier League title-chasers Arsenal having overseen two victories from his first three matches at the helm.

Although Amorim is in line to be handed a modest budget to bolster the squad he inherited from predecessor Erik ten Hag during the early stages of 2025, meaning he is under pressure to unlock the full potential within his current crop of players, he is working with sporting director Dan Ashworth to identify potential targets.

Tah Not Set to Seal Winter Move to Red Devils

Central defender will only leave Leverkusen at end of season

Manchester United are poised to be left frustrated in their hopes of beating a host of interested parties to Tah's signature and welcoming him to Old Trafford in January, according to GMS sources, as he will only depart Leverkusen at the end of the season even if a deal is struck in the coming weeks.

The central defender has put admirers on red alert as he is preparing to enter the final six months of his deal, which allows him to pocket slightly more than £45,000-per-week at the Bay Arena, and he will be in a position to sign a pre-contract agreement with one of his suitors at the turn of the year before joining as a free agent.

GMS sources have been informed that Leverkusen are not considering cashing in on Tah next month, despite it being their final opportunity to secure funds if they cannot convince him to pen an extension, which will come as a major blow to Manchester United after he had been identified as a possible recruit.

Although there is uncertainty over the 28-year-old's future, he has remained at the forefront of head coach Xabi Alonso's plans and been on the pitch for 1,080 minutes in the German top flight this season, resulting in the reigning Bundesliga champions not rushing into negotiating a cut-price deal.

Manchester United are not the only Premier League side to have been keeping tabs on Tah's situation as GMS sources have learned that Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have also shown interest in profiting from his contract edging towards its expiry at Leverkusen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan Tah has been averaging 5.3 ball recoveries and 2.8 clearances per Bundesliga outing this season

Bayern Munich Ahead of Amorim in Tah Race

Germany international not available for cut-price fee next month

GMS sources have been told by intermediaries that Manchester United succeeding in a January move for Tah is out of the question at this stage, and they are in serious danger of missing out on his services as Bayern Munich appear to be leading the charge to sign him as a free agent in the summer.

Although there have been suggestions that Leverkusen would be open to sanctioning the 6 ft 5 Germany international's departure if a bid in the region of £12.5million is tabled next month, they are not actively looking to cash in as there is an awareness that his exit could have an impact on their pursuit of silverware.

Interested parties will be notified that negotiating a good value transfer fee to get Tah on board in January is unlikely if advances are made in the coming weeks, GMS sources understand, complicating matters for Manchester United and a host of other leading clubs across Europe as they battle to persuade him to join.

Amorim is not only looking to improve his options at the heart of the backline as GMS sources recently revealed that attacking midfielder Malik Tillman and left-back Matteo Dams have also been monitored ahead of the Red Devils potentially testing Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven's resolve with bids during the winter transfer window.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 03/12/2024