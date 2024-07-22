Highlights Manchester United are confident of gaining clarity on what Paris Saint-Germain are willing to accept for Manuel Ugarte's signature.

The Red Devils are desperate to find out how much money will need to be paid upfront for the Uruguay international.

Erik ten Hag is also open to completing a loan deal for Ugarte if the reigning Ligue 1 champions are prepared to green-light the move.

Manchester United have reached a crucial period in their pursuit of Manuel Ugarte as the Old Trafford hierarchy are on course to discover the terms Paris Saint-Germain are willing to accept for his signature as the much-anticipated 2024/25 Premier League campaign edges closer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has not been afraid to back boss Erik ten Hag in the transfer market, with Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee completing a £36.5million switch in the aftermath of spearheading Serie A outfit Bologna to Champions League qualification.

Teenage central defender Leny Yoro became Manchester United's latest arrival when he sealed a £59million move from Lille last week, but new sporting director Dan Ashworth has been tasked with leading the FA Cup winners' recruitment drive ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Red Devils Seeking Clarity Over Demands for Ugarte

Ten Hag eager to discover finer details of potential deal

Manchester United have entered a pivotal week in their hunt for Ugarte's services, according to GMS sources, as there is confidence that there will be clarity over what reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG are open to accepting ahead of ten Hag and Ashworth potentially heading to the negotiating table.

Although the French heavyweights are determined to hold out for £59million, there is ongoing doubt over whether the 23-year-old Uruguay international has a long-term future at the Parc des Princes and the Red Devils are eager to find a compromise as they seek an ideal partner for Kobbie Mainoo in the heart of their midfield.

GMS sources have been told that a Manchester United deal for Ugarte is not imminent at this stage, but there have been signs of progress and there is a belief within Old Trafford that they will have discovered the finer details of what PSG are looking for over the course of the coming days.

Manuel Ugarte's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Kobbie Mainoo Manuel Ugarte Kobbie Mainoo Pass completion percentage 91.2 86.2 Tackles 4.56 2.20 Interceptions 1.86 1.03 Blocks 1.26 0.93 Clearances 1.16 1.40 Statistics correct as of 22/07/2024

The Red Devils are desperate to find out how much money will need to be paid upfront for the former Sporting defensive midfielder, who still has four years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket close to £100,000-per-week, but they have also refused to rule out the possibility of attempting to negotiate a loan deal.

Manchester United are keen to learn whether PSG would be open to sanctioning a temporary move which includes an option or obligation to buy Ugarte at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, GMS sources recently revealed, as cash needs to be raised from departures if a permanent offer is required.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Ugarte's pass accuracy did not fall below 84 per cent in any of his Ligue 1 outings during the 2023/24 campaign

Amrabat Return to Old Trafford Not Ruled Out

Possibility of arrival will increase if Ugarte pursuit does not pay off

GMS sources have been told that there is an increased possibility of Sofyan Amrabat making a quickfire return to Manchester United if a move for Ugarte shows no promise in the coming days, but ten Hag has refused to rule out the possibility of handing the Morocco international a route back to Old Trafford regardless of the situation developing.

Although the Red Devils have informed Fiorentina that they will not trigger the option to make the defensive midfielder a permanent member of their squad, resulting in him returning to Italy, he may be afforded the opportunity to head back to familiar surroundings sooner than expected.

Manchester United would be interested in recruiting Amrabat if it becomes clear that a good value deal is on the cards ahead of the transfer deadline, GMS sources have learned, and he would be a useful additional option to have after getting to grips with the project and settling into the environment.

However, the former Utrecht man is not central to ten Hag's plans for the upcoming season, meaning the Dutch tactician will not entertain paying over the odds, and Colombian midfielder Richard Rios could be an alternative acquisition as speculation over a potential bid for the Palmeiras man intensifies.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored