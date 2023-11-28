Highlights Manchester United central defender Raphael Varane is among Bayern Munich's targets ahead of the January transfer window.

The Frenchman has fallen down the pecking order and held showdown talks with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

Saudi Arabia and Italy have emerged as alternative destinations for Varane as he looks to get his career back on track.

Manchester United star Raphael Varane may be an 'option' for Bayern Munich when the January transfer window opens for business, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that a key call from boss Erik ten Hag could lead to an Old Trafford exit being on the cards.

Although the Red Devils racked up a sixth win in their last eight Premier League outings thanks to putting Everton to the sword on Sunday, the central defender was not included in the starting line-up and failed to secure any minutes from the bench.

It has led to speculation that Varane could be among those to depart when ten Hag, who has led Manchester United to 52 victories during his time in the dugout, will have the opportunity to make alterations to his squad at the turn of the year.

Varane on Bayern's radar ahead of January

Bayern are keeping tabs on Varane's situation after his relationship with ten Hag has broken down at Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail, but his wage demands could prove to be a major stumbling block as the reigning Bundesliga champions aim to get a deal over the line.

The report suggests the German giants have expressed an interest in reaching a £25million agreement for the 2018 World Cup winner, who has made 75 appearances in a Red Devils shirt and held showdown talks with his current boss following his omission from the starting line-up for the derby with Manchester City last month.

Despite falling out with ten Hag, it has emerged that Varane has not indicated that he wants to embark on a fresh challenge away from Old Trafford even though clubs in the Saudi Pro League are interested and Manchester United are open to offers.

Serie A is an additional potential destination as respected reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the France international would be open to heading to Italy for the first time in his career after bringing the curtain down on a spell with the Red Devils.

But Manchester United may be eager to cash in on Varane if he remains on the periphery as he is currently on a contract worth £340,000-per-week, which places him among the club's top earners, and the agreement is due to tick into the final 18 months when the January transfer window opens for business.

Manchester United's highest earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Jadon Sancho £250,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

The 30-year-old could be part of a mass clear out as the Red Devils have set their sights on offloading up to 15 players in the next two transfer windows, with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Antony, Mason Greenwood, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial expected to be put on the market.

Uncertainty over where Varane's long-term future lies has come just two years after he headed to Manchester United thanks to completing a £41million switch from La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid.

Jacobs believes ten Hag's call to send Varane down the pecking order has come as a shock to some sections of the Manchester United fanbase, with his decision not to include him in the starting line-up for the win over Luton Town just before the international break being particularly eye-opening.

The reputable journalist understands that the former Lens man has worked his way into Bayern's sights, particularly after fellow target Trevoh Chalobah - who is currently on Chelsea's books - has suffered an injury setback.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Raphael Varane is not playing, and I think that it may be a surprise to some Manchester United fans. I think his position was probably made most clear against Luton, when Jonny Evans was injured and Raphael Varane was still on the bench. "He has obviously fallen down the pecking order, and we know that Bayern Munich are interested in a centre-back. "They were looking for one during the summer, but they ran out of time in their window while trying to get a deal for Trevoh Chalobah over the line. Chalobah has picked up an injury now, and Varane could well be an option."

Man United eager to land wonderkid Allen

Manchester United have been alerted to Derby County youngster Cruz Allen, according to The Sun, and are eager to beat two domestic rivals to his signature as they aim to offer a route into the Premier League.

The report suggests the Red Devils are battling with Chelsea and Newcastle United to sign the 16-year-old, who has registered three goals and as many assists in nine appearances for the Rams' youth sides this season, and the extensive interest has resulted in his current employers being braced for offers.

Although Allen has not been handed the opportunity to make his league debut for Derby, he moved a step closer to the senior squad by featuring in their EFL Trophy win over Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month.

But Manchester United and fellow admirers are viewing the fast-approaching winter window as an ideal opportunity to test the League One outfit's resolve as the midfielder is set to enter the final 18 months of his contract at the turn of the year.