Manchester United are concerned that Rasmus Hojlund's lack of form will result in them struggling to sanction a permanent departure from Old Trafford when head coach Ruben Amorim will be aiming to make significant changes to his squad in the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils, who made Patrick Dorgu their most expensive signing ahead of the winter deadline by sealing a £30million deal with Serie A strugglers Lecce earlier this month, recovered from a two-goal deficit to snatch a draw in their Premier League meeting with Everton last weekend.

Amorim made it clear that he was unhappy with Manchester United's first half performance at Goodison Park and, despite goals from Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte being enough to secure a share of the spoils, the Portuguese tactician remains determined to ensure his side has a new look by the time next season gets underway.

Red Devils Worried They Will Not Sell Hojlund

Striker could have limited potential landing spots due to form

Manchester United are fearing that they will struggle to find a buyer for Hojlund in the summer, according to GMS sources, and they may be forced to keep him as a squad player or listen to loan offers despite entertaining the possibility of cashing in and signing an upgrade as preparations are made for the 2025/26 campaign.

The Red Devils splashed the cash when they landed the striker from Serie A outfit Atalanta in August 2023, thanks to a deal worth an initial £64million being agreed, but a lack of firepower has resulted in his current employers being off the pace in their attempts to achieve European qualification.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are worried that there will be no market for Hojlund if Amorim decides he does not fit into his long-term plans, having only mustered two Premier League goals this season, while there is an acceptance that they will be unable to recoup the entirety of the cash they spent on him.

The 22-year-old was handed a 1/10 match rating and described as 'hopeless' by journalist Samuel Luckhurst following his performance in the stalemate with Everton last weekend, and there is ongoing uncertainty over whether he will be able to prove his doubters wrong ahead of the campaign reaching its climax.

Manchester United are still weighing up their frontline and assessing their options after allowing Marcus Rashford and Antony to depart on loan during the winter transfer window, GMS sources have learned, but there are question marks behind the scenes over whether Hojlund is good enough to fire them into becoming regular Premier League title challengers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rasmus Hojlund was restricted to 12 touches and did not win any aerial or ground duels during Manchester United's draw with Everton last weekend

Osimhen and Delap Leading Forward Targets

Amorim seeking more productivity in final third of pitch

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United have pinpointed Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, and Ipswich Town marksman Liam Delap as two leading targets as they are seeking a high-profile forward who is capable of making them more productive in the final third of the pitch despite desperation for Hojlund to succeed.

The Denmark international still has just shy of three-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £85,000-per-week, meaning the Red Devils are in a strong negotiating position ahead of potential offers being lodged, but they are tempted to discover the kind of fee they could secure for his services.

Hojlund is in danger of Amorim losing faith in him as a regular starter, GMS sources understand, after being unable to spearhead Manchester United into contention for a European qualification berth since the former Sporting head coach succeeded Erik ten Hag at the helm earlier this season.

But GMS' senior football correspondent Ben Jacobs recently revealed that the Copenhagen-born frontman wants to stay at Old Trafford and, despite suggestions to the contrary, he is not on Championship title-chasers Leeds United's shortlist of potential acquisitions heading into the summer.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 24/02/2025

