Highlights Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is edging towards rubber-stamping a loan switch to Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga giants are increasingly confident of being able to tie up the deal before the end of the week.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the fee Manchester United are in line to secure by sanctioning Sancho's temporary exit.

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are 'discussing the final details' ahead of Jadon Sancho's loan exit from Old Trafford, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT the fee the Red Devils are set to recoup.

The winger has been involved in a public spat with boss Erik ten Hag since claiming he had been made a scapegoat in a now-deleted social media post after being overlooked for the September defeat to Arsenal, which has led to him being barred from using senior squad facilities at Carrington.

Having made the £73million switch to Manchester United from Dortmund in July 2021, Sancho is on the brink of returning to Signal Iduna Park as he bids to reignite his stuttering career during the second half of the campaign.

Dortmund poised to rubber-stamp Sancho deal

Dortmund are increasingly confident of being able to seal Sancho's loan arrival before the end of the week, according to transfer expert Romano, after discussions with Manchester United have progressed during the early stages of the winter window.

The Italian journalist suggests the 23-year-old, who has only been handed 76 minutes of action this season after being frozen out by ten Hag, is waiting to be given the green light to join the Bundesliga giants before travelling to familiar surroundings.

Although Sancho has struggled to make a telling impact since being recruited by Manchester United, having found the back of the net just 12 times and provided only six assists for his teammates over the course of 82 appearances, he will be keen to rediscover the form he produced during his previous spell with Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho's record at Borussia Dortmund Appearances 137 Goals 50 Assists 64 Yellow cards 6 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 8/1/2024

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the England international is desperate for the deal to get over the line as he sees Signal Iduna Park as the ideal place to get his career back on track after falling by the wayside under ten Hag's tutelage.

Although Dortmund were keen to rubber-stamp the move before the weekend, which would have resulted in Sancho linking up with his new teammates at their Marbella training camp as they prepare for the return of domestic action following the Bundesliga's winter break, he has remained on Manchester United's books.

While the Red Devils have been in a strong negotiating position throughout proceedings due to the former Manchester City youngster's £250,000-per-week contract still having two-and-a-half years to run, Die Borussen have been aware of his availability and used that to their advantage.

Romano understands that Sancho is eager to return to Dortmund promptly, having fallen out of favour at Manchester United, and the two clubs are ironing out the final negotiations before his temporary move back to Germany is announced.

The reliable journalist is aware that the Red Devils are on course to pocket up to £4.3million as Edin Terzic's side will fork out a loan fee and contribute towards the wide-man's wage package during his time in their famous black and yellow strip.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Monday afternoon, Romano said:

"With the player, everything has been fine since last week. He wants to go to Borussia Dortmund as soon as possible, and the two clubs are discussing the final details of the move. "I think, from what I'm hearing today, Manchester United will get a package around €4million or €5million between the loan fee and salary coverage. "The player is already okay with making the move, so it's just about the final details and then Jadon Sancho will finally travel and join Borussia Dortmund."

Man United plotting summer swap deal involving Olise

Manchester United have earmarked Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise as a leading summer target, according to the Daily Star, and they are willing to send Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the opposite direction as their plans following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority investment begin to take shape.

The report suggests the Red Devils could take advantage of a buyout clause as they attempt to land the 22-year-old, who has found the back of the net five times in just 675 minutes of action this season, as the agreement written into his contract can be triggered at the end of the campaign.

It is understood that Olise has been pinpointed as an attacker who could help revitalise Manchester United in the final third of the pitch, which has led to them looking to make him one of the first acquisitions since Ratcliffe headed into the Old Trafford boardroom.

But ten Hag is facing competition in his pursuit as arch-rivals Liverpool have been sending scouts to watch the former Reading talisman in action as they assess whether he could be a long-term replacement for fan favourite Mohamed Salah.

In a potential blow for Manchester United, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Olise would view a switch to Anfield as a 'dream' move as he looks to build on a promising start to his Premier League career.

Although the France under-21 international still has three-and-a-half years to run on his £100,000-per-week contract, having committed his future to Palace when Chelsea activated the £35million release clause written into his previous agreement in August, his current employers could be powerless if a suitor ups the ante in the summer.