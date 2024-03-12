Highlights Manchester United could target up to five key signings to revamp their squad at Old Trafford, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The appointments of Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox will help establish a shortlist of players who could be targeted ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen has already been named as a key target, though the Red Devils could face competition from Arsenal.

Manchester United are looking to make five signings at Old Trafford under the minority ownership of INEOS and new targets could begin to emerge soon, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Red Devils are looking to reshape their squad as they head into the 2024/25 season, having been starved of Premier League success for over a decade.

INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe must also weigh up the future of current head coach Erik ten Hag, who is overseeing a disappointing campaign at the Theatre of Dreams. Man Utd must wait to see if they can implement the changes required to make five signings this summer.

Man Utd looking to improve the core of their squad

Five additions could provide a turnaround in the club's fortunes

According to GMS sources, there is unlikely to be much revealed about Manchester United's business for the 2024 summer transfer window until April or May, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues to get the club's recruitment plans in place. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (11th March) that Dan Ashworth's move to Old Trafford 'isn't really in any doubt' after he was put on gardening leave by Newcastle United.

Ashworth would come in as a sporting director, whilst Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox's appointment in a recruitment role at Man Utd is also edging towards completion. These key recruitments will help the Red Devils establish a plan for the transfer market.

GMS sources can reveal that Man Utd are 'definitely' looking to sign a centre-back, full-back, wide attacker, striker and at least one central midfielder. This would suggest that Ratcliffe is hoping for upheaval during the summer window, as he looks to place the three-time European Cup winners back at the pinnacle of English football.

The Manchester giants haven't won a Premier League trophy since the 2012/13 season and have had to stand by and watch as their inter-city rivals Manchester City have dominated proceedings, winning the last three top-flight titles, whilst matching United's famous treble-win last term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistics: Man Utd have won just four major trophies since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, the same amount as Arsenal and less than Liverpool (5), Chelsea (6), and Manchester City (15).

Our sources also indicate that new targets will emerge as Ratcliffe puts his recruitment team together, and fresh names could be added to the list between now and then. In line with the potential appointments, we will also learn what Man Utd's priority positions are. Five signings during the summer is the initial plan, but that may not be implemented in time for the 2024/25 season.

The winger could be earmarked as a potential target

GMS sources have recently revealed (11th March) that Manchester United are set to discuss Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen as a potential target for the 2024 summer transfer window. Key figures at Old Trafford believe the 25-year-old should be considered after working his way onto a list of potential acquisitions.

However, ten Hag's side could face Premier League competition for Malen's signature, with GMS sources understanding that Arsenal have sent scouts to watch the Netherlands international ahead of a potential summer swoop. Malen is sure to be a hot property when the market opens in June, and United will want to ensure they're at the front of the queue for his services.