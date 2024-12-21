BBC pundit Troy Deeney says Manchester United forward Antony has to ‘get out’ of the club after struggling to impress in their 4-3 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

The Brazilian winger was given a rare start by Ruben Amorim on Thursday but failed to make a positive impact and was taken off just 10 minutes into the second half, with Spurs leading 3-0.

Shortly after he was substituted, United scored twice and got back into the game before Son Heung-min killed the Red Devils' hopes of a comeback by netting directly from a corner, giving Tottenham a two-goal cushion late in the second half.

Analysing Antony’s showing on CBS Sports, Deeney was not impressed with the 24-year-old’s performance and said United ‘have to cut ties’ with the Brazilian alongside Marcus Rashford, who was left out of the squad for a second game in a row on Thursday:

“As soon as Manchester United took Antony off, everybody else started running. “They’ve got to cut ties with him. I don’t want to make him the scapegoat but, honestly, watching him is so frustrating. This is your big moment. “He doesn’t run, he doesn’t sprint… just get him out. “If you’re getting rid of Marcus Rashford, whoever is taking him, we’ll pay you to take him [Antony] as well. Get him out the club.”

Antony was given his second start of the season by Amorim on Thursday after previously scoring in their Carabao Cup third-round 7-0 win over Barnsley.

The 'disruptive' 24-year-old is yet to start in the Premier League this season and most recently played 15 minutes in their 2-1 win at Manchester City last weekend.

The Brazilian has made 10 appearances in all competitions this term, and it remains to be seen whether he will be given further opportunities to impress before January.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, both Antony and Christian Eriksen could depart Old Trafford next month, having been identified as high earners whose departures could boost United’s transfer budget.

Rashford, who revealed this week he is ‘ready for a new challenge’ away from the club, is also reportedly available for sale, with clubs in Saudi Arabia now eyeing him.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-12-24.