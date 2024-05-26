Highlights Manchester United will eye a move for Marc Guehi should they be left frustrated in their pursuit of first-choice defensive target Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Red Devils have pinpointed the Crystal Palace centre-back as a potential recruit after making contingency plans ahead of the transfer window reopening.

Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Max Kilman has also worked his way onto Manchester United's radar as they assess their options.

Manchester United will turn their attentions towards attempting to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi if it becomes clear that it will be too difficult to convince Everton to sanction Jarrad Branthwaite's move to Old Trafford when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils ended the season on a high note as they recorded a 2-1 victory over bitter rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, allowing boss Erik ten Hag to pick up his second trophy since his reign got underway, and glory under the Wembley arch also sealed qualification for the Europa League.

Despite picking up silverware just three months after completing his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United, INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to spend money on reinforcements as finishing eighth in the Premier League has led to the billionaire seeking improvements on the pitch.

Guehi Pinpointed by Red Devils as Alternative Option

England international is behind Branthwaite in recruitment priorities

Manchester United will look to land Guehi if they discover it will be impossible to recruit Branthwaite during the summer transfer window, according to GMS sources, but they are aware that they will only be able to hold successful negotiations with Crystal Palace if they are willing to pay a lucrative fee.

It is understood that the central defender - who has been limited to 29 appearances during an injury-hit season - is valued by his current employers at £60million, which is at the very top of what the Red Devils have budgeted to spend to bolster their backline ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United would look to reach a compromise with Crystal Palace if they up the ante in their pursuit of Guehi as they would prefer to save cash for other reinforcements, but Branthwaite has remained their priority target after a host of impressive performances for Everton.

Marc Guehi's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Jarrad Branthwaite Marc Guehi Jarrad Branthwaite Pass completion percentage 86.9 79.8 Ball recoveries 5.33 5.23 Passes into the final third 4.00 1.73 Clearances 3.96 4.71 Progressive passes 2.98 2.14 Tackles 1.24 1.91 Statistics correct as of 25/05/2024

The Red Devils are hopeful of securing the 21-year-old for £50million, as GMS sources revealed earlier this month, but they have been forced to put contingency plans in place due to serious concerns that Everton will not be open to entertaining offers which fall short of their demands.

Guehi, who has been described as 'composed' by England chief Gareth Southgate, is among the names to have been shortlisted by Manchester United and they are seriously considering whether to test Crystal Palace's resolve with a formal offer in the coming months as they look to fill the void left by Raphael Varane.

The FA Cup final proved to be the France international's final appearance in a Red Devils shirt as he will embark on a fresh challenge when his contract expires in the coming weeks, resulting in it being vitally important that at least one centre-back is drafted in during the close season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi has registered two wins from his seven appearances against Manchester United, but he has suffered four defeats along the way

Kilman Added to List of Possible Arrivals

Wolves captain has worked his way onto Man United's radar

GMS sources understand that Manchester United have also added Max Kilman to their list of potential acquisitions as they aim to ensure they are not left short of options at the back, but they are aware that Wolverhampton Wanderers will seek in the region of £50million for their captain.

The Red Devils are not the only Premier League outfit to have earmarked the 27-year-old as a possible recruit as West Ham United are planning to revive their interest in the wake of head coach Julen Lopetegui heading into the London Stadium dugout following David Moyes' departure.

Manchester United are keen to bring in a defender who already boasts plenty of English top flight experience and, while Branthwaite is at the top of their shopping list as final preparations are made for the summer, Guehi and Kilman have worked their way firmly onto their radar.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt