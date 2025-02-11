Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has already pinpointed four key positions in desperate need of strengthening after the Portuguese tactician and influential members of the Old Trafford hierarchy have wasted no time making plans to bolster the squad when the transfer window reopens in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils handed a debut to mid-season arrival Patrick Dorgu in their FA Cup fourth round win over Leicester City, having seen the wing-back complete a £30million switch from Serie A strugglers Lecce, but there remains an appetite to do further business ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Marcus Rashford was among the big-names to walk away from Manchester United before last week's winter deadline, with the academy graduate joining Premier League rivals Aston Villa on an initial loan which involves covering at least 75 per cent of his pay package, and Amorim is seeking to make his mark by overseeing more deals in the coming months.

Delap Earmarked as Red Devils Striker Target

Frontman on radar as search for additional firepower goes on

Manchester United have put the addition of a first-choice striker high on their list of priorities for the summer transfer window, according to GMS sources, which has resulted in Ipswich Town marksman Liam Delap being pinpointed as a serious target as they go in search of fresh firepower.

Although the 10-cap England under-21 international still has close to four-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £20,000-per-week, the Red Devils are contemplating whether to make a move and will receive a confidence boost if his current employers fail to escape from the relegation zone.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are excited by Delap's potential after putting in impressive performances for a struggling Ipswich side, while their interest has come amid persistent doubts over whether Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have a long-term future at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have only found the back of the net 28 times in the Premier League this season - which is a lower figure than 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers and 13 other sides in the division - leading to there being determination to make themselves more of a threat in the final third next term.

Manchester United will also be in the market for a deep-lying midfielder when the transfer window reopens, GMS sources have learned, as Amorim is eager to deploy captain Bruno Fernandes further forward and give him more freedom to express himself instead of offering protection for the backline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes has created nine big chances and been averaging 2.8 shots per Premier League outing this season

Martinez Injury Results in Centre-Back Search

Argentina international poised to miss remainder of campaign

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are poised to be in pursuit of a new central defender after Lisandro Martinez's ongoing injury issues have resulted in there being a desire to bring in a more reliable replacement when the summer transfer window opens for business.

The World Cup-winning Argentina international is on course to be ruled out of action for the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury during the Red Devils' Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace earlier this month, leaving Amorim with limited options at the heart of the backline.

Manchester United also have the recruitment of a new left wing-back on their agenda a matter of days after signing Dorgu, GMS sources understand, with Barcelona's Alejandro Balde earmarked as a potential acquisition as he would bring dynamism and attacking thrust to their play.

GMS sources recently revealed that Amorim has identified Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen as dream centre forward signings, but concerns over whether the Red Devils will be able to meet Sporting and Napoli's respective demands have resulted in Delap being seen as a more attainable option.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 11/02/2025