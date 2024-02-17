Highlights Frenkie de Jong may be available for transfer from Barcelona, which could lead to a potential move to Manchester United during the 2024 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils previously tried to sign de Jong in 2022, but faced complications, including his salary owed by his current employers.

Journalist Dean Jones finds it interesting that de Jong is now available and questions the realistic possibility of the transfer due to changing circumstances at Old Trafford.

Manchester United ex-target Frenkie de Jong is now in a “bizarre” situation after potentially being made available for transfer by Barcelona ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window, as journalist Dean Jones suggests that the midfielder would have to deeply consider a move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are enjoying a mixed 2023/24 Premier League campaign. Still, a recent turnaround in results has reignited their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League under Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd have recently been the subject of a minority takeover by INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will control football and sporting operations behind the scenes. De Jong hasn’t played as regularly as he would have hoped at Barcelona this term, having been the subject of transfer interest from United during the summer of 2022.

Man Utd’s previous attempt to sign de Jong

Ahead of ten Hag’s first campaign at the helm at Manchester United, the club looked to back the Dutchman to give him the best possible chance of succeeding. In July 2022, The Athletic reported that the Red Devils had agreed on an €85m (£73m) package deal with Barcelona to sign de Jong.

The onus was then on Man Utd to convince the Netherlands international to switch to Old Trafford from the Nou Camp and agree on personal terms with the midfielder. However, complications arose, with de Jong still owed €17m (£14.5m) from Barcelona after deferring his salary during the Covid-19 pandemic. The 26-year-old would eventually reject a move to Manchester and remain at Barcelona for the 2022/23 season.

Fast forward to February 2024, and Relevo has reported that de Jong is closer to an exit from the Catalan giants than ever before. The Spanish outlet reports there is a willingness from the club and the player to part ways during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Man Utd have retained an interest in the midfielder, whilst Chelsea are also considering a move for the star, who has been valued at €100m (£85m) by Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo. Therefore, Ratcliffe must consider whether he is prepared to part with a large amount of cash to secure de Jong’s services this summer.

Frenkie de Jong - stats compared to midfielders across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Shot-creating actions 3.48 85 Passes attempted 90.38 99 Pass completion rate 91.0% 97 Progressive passes 10.33 99 Porgressive carries 3.29 97 Successful take-ons 1.11 75 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 15-02-24

Dean Jones - Potential de Jong move to Man Utd is ‘interesting’ to ponder

Jones is startled that de Jong is now available on the market after the transfer saga with Manchester United 18 months ago. The transfer insider has also hinted that a player won’t purely be signed on ten Hag’s wishes at this point. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It’s bizarre that after all that fuss and all the talk about Man Utd signing de Jong and about it not being possible, he's now becoming available. It’s a bit of bad luck on their part, I guess. But it's an interesting one to ponder. “I have to say, I don't know how realistic it is at this stage, not because of availability issues, but because of what he'll want next and what United are looking for next. The model at Old Trafford is changing. They won't sign a player purely for ten Hag at this point. “Equally, de Jong will want to know from his point of view that he's joining a fail-proof club. He’s had a tough couple of seasons, and to make a transfer in the summer that goes wrong could derail his career.”

Manchester United endured a quiet 2024 winter transfer window and didn’t welcome any first-team additions to the club. The Red Devils are eager to remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and could focus on the summer window.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (14th February) that midfielder Scott McTominay is determined to remain part of the furniture at Old Trafford. West Ham saw a £30m bid for the Scotland international rejected in the summer, as ten Hag looked to keep the midfielder around for the remainder of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Man Utd are lining up an approach for Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth. According to The Daily Mail, the Red Devils and the Magpies are expected to reach an agreement over the 52-year-old’s services next week. Ashworth would be one of the early appointments made during the INEOS/Ratcliffe era at Manchester United, having already acquired the services of CEO Omar Berrada.