Manchester United could be looking to bring in another attacker in the not-so-distant future, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed the chances of a swap deal between Antony and Flamengo forward Gabriel Barbosa, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

It's understood that United are considering bringing in a more experienced striker to ease the burden on young Rasmus Hojlund, who has struggled to perform in the Premier League so far this season. Erik ten Hag's current crop of attacking players have failed to hit the heights expected this campaign, so new additions could be necessary.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to acquire a 25% stake in the Manchester club, the fans at Old Trafford will be hoping ten Hag and his recruitment team are given a hefty budget to spend when the winter window opens for business.

Erik ten Hag needs a forward

Marcus Rashford, Hojlund, and Anthony Martial have all struggled to find consistent form in attack in England's top flight. Hojlund has shown glimpses of what he's capable of, particularly in the Champions League, but ten Hag needs more goals from his forwards domestically. The Dutch tactician is heavily relying on Hojlund who is only 20 years old whilst playing in a new country and league, so it can't be easy for him to lead the line every week at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford v Rasmus Hojlund v Anthony Martial Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Player Starts Goals Assists Minutes Hojlund 8 0 0 647 Rashford 11 1 1 931 Martial 2 0 0 249 All statistics per FBRef

Martial's exit from the Red Devils is now 'inevitable, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT, so ten Hag could be left short in the striker department. One option for United could be Flamengo forward Barbosa, but it may cost them a player in return.

As per the Mirror, Manchester United want to sign Barbosa in the January transfer window and are reportedly willing to offer Antony to the Brazilian club on loan. Antony has struggled to find consistent form since arriving in England, and a temporary move away from Old Trafford could be what he needs to find his feet once again.

Whether Antony would be willing to, with respect, take a step down to play in the Brazilian league after making his name in Europe over the last years remains to be seen, but it could be a smart move to try and convince Barbosa to move to England regardless.

Jones has suggested that he finds a swap deal involving Barbosa and Antony hard to believe, and he doesn't believe the former would be any more reliable than the latter in a United shirt. The journalist adds that, however, there is something going on with this situation, as United are in the market for certain options in attack, and Barbosa is likely to be available in 2024. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I find that particular swap deal hard to believe given the valuations around both of those players. Gabriel Barbosa is a good player, but is he any more reliable than Antony? I would have to say no. You look back across Barbosa's career and it's been chaos itself. He can be great. He can also disappear for spells. I don't think he would necessarily be the answer to Manchester United's problems. As a switch for Antony, I'm not sure that that's the right answer either. So I can't necessarily see that deal being sanctioned. But there's something going on here and, obviously, United are having to look for alternate options in the transfer market for the summer. Barbosa's name comes up because he is one of the players of a particular level that's needed that is going to be available in 2024."

Man Utd target youth talent

With the Red Devils spending significant amounts of money on ageing players over the last few years, a change in transfer strategy under the guidance of Ratcliffe could be what they need. The Manchester club may opt to target younger talent with high sell-on value, who could potentially make an impact at the moment, but more importantly, in the future.

As per Football Transfers, United are tracking AZ Alkmaar winger Jayden Addai. The 18-year-old is yet to feature for the first team, but has been plying his trade in the second tier of Holland. This is the type of signing many United fans will be hoping to see, with multiple superstars coming for hefty fees and ultimately failing.