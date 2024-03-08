Highlights Gareth Southgate has emerged as a key Manchester United managerial target due to his strong relationships with Sir Dave Brailsford and Dougie Freedman.

The England manager's unavailability until after Euro 2024 may not be a deal-breaker as minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe assesses his options.

Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi are also in the mix for the Manchester United job amid uncertainty over Erik ten Hag's long-term future.

Manchester United have pinpointed England manager Gareth Southgate as a potential successor to boss Erik ten Hag as he already has a strong relationship with INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford and the Old Trafford giants' potential head of recruitment Dougie Freedman, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils entered a new era when Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club was confirmed last month, having already gained approval from the Football Association and Premier League after lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, and it has led to the INEOS chief executive looking to make his mark in the boardroom.

In an ongoing shake-up behind the scenes, Manchester United are preparing to make an official approach for Crystal Palace sporting director Freedman after earmarking him as their top target to take over as head of recruitment, and there is doubt over ten Hag's long-term future in the dugout.

INEOS Considering Southgate After Building Strong Bonds

Three Lions Chief Fits Bill Despite Euro 2024 Commitments

Southgate has worked his way onto Manchester United's radar as he already knows Brailsford well and is close with Freedman, according to GMS sources, while he fits the bill as Ratcliffe is looking to appoint a deep thinker instead of a manager who runs on high emotion if he replaces ten Hag in the summer.

INEOS are also considering the former Middlesbrough chief after being impressed with the strong bonds he has built with members of his England squad - which includes the Red Devils' Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw - as they feel the relationships developed with the playing staff will play a pivotal role as they seek silverware.

Gareth Southgate's managerial record in the Premier League compared to Erik ten Hag Gareth Southgate Erik ten Hag Matches 114 65 Won 29 37 Drawn 33 8 Lost 52 20 Goals for 115 95 Goals against 159 82 Points-per-game 1.05 1.83 Statistics correct as of 07/03/2024

A sticking point for Manchester United is the fact that Southgate will be unavailable until after Euro 2024, meaning he may not be able to take charge until pre-season has already got underway in July, while his lack of experience in club football could also go against him.

Although the 53-year-old's potential late arrival would not be ideal as the Red Devils are looking to put plans in place ahead of next season, GMS sources understand it may not be a deal-breaker if he is identified as their first-choice candidate to become their next boss.

Southgate, who has been described as 'amazing' by Manchester United centre-back Maguire, is not the only manager in the mix to replace ten Hag as Graham Potter is also among the contenders after being out of work for close to a year due to being unable to find a suitable challenge since being sacked by Chelsea in April.

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is being considered ahead of the Red Devils possibly going in a different direction, but Ratcliffe is aware that he may have to fight to appoint the Italian tactician - unlike some other bosses on the INEOS shortlist - which could play into Southgate's hands if the new board members choose to wield the axe in the coming months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gareth Southgate struggled when he came up against Manchester United in his playing days, losing 16 of his 27 matches against them, while he got his name on the scoresheet in a 1-1 draw during his spell on Crystal Palace's books

Frank Emerges as Alternative Managerial Target

Brentford Boss Linked After Embracing Data-Led Transfers Approach

Brentford chief Thomas Frank is also being linked with the Manchester United job, according to ESPN, as Brailsford is leading the structural review behind the scenes having already spent months overseeing an audit of the player recruitment in recent years.

The report suggests that the Danish tactician, who has registered a 1.27 points-per-game ratio since guiding the Bees into the top flight, has caught INEOS' eye after building a high-energy team at the Gtech Community Stadium and embracing the west Londoners' data-led approach to transfers.

Ratcliffe and his fellow Manchester United officials have also held internal discussions over a potential move for Thiago Motta, who is currently in charge of Serie A outfit Bologna, but Southgate is firmly in the Red Devils' sights as they mull over whether to sack ten Hag.

