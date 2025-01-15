Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is a 'dream signing' for Napoli, but a move for the Argentine depends on their budget, according to Fabrizio Romano while speaking on GIVEMESPORT's latest Market Madness podcast.

Garnacho has encountered a topsy-turvy season at Old Trafford amid coming in and out of Ruben Amorim's starting lineup. The 20-year-old was dropped for the Manchester Derby win over Manchester City in December. There were suggestions that he didn't have the attitude his new Portuguese coach desired.

Amorim has since re-integrated Garnacho into United's first team, and he's performed well. He set Bruno Fernandes up for the opener in his side's stunning FA Cup third-round win against Arsenal last weekend.

Still, doubts are growing over the eight-cap Argentina international's future amid rumours that Napoli are eyeing him as a potential Khvicha Kvaratskhelia replacement. Romano confirmed that the Naples outfit had reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sell the Georgian attacker to the Ligue 1 giants in a €70 million (£60 million) package deal.

Romano: Napoli Are Eyeing United's Garnacho

Antonio Conte Is A Big Fan

Garnacho has three years left on his contract at United but has seemingly lost his status as an untouchable under Amorim. He was a standout performer for former manager Erik ten Hag last season, scoring the opener in a 2-1 win against City in the FA Cup final.

Romano confirmed Napoli are interested in the "incredible" Garnacho but aware that a potential deal for the youngster won't come cheaply. He told GIVEMESPORT on the latest Market Madness podcast:

"He's kind of a dream signing for Napoli. He's a player they really appreciate internally. He's a player they consider perfect for the skills he has. But at the same time, they are being realistic, and they know that Man United want big money for Garnacho, so it's not going to be a signing for €35 or €40 million. "So it depends on Napoli's budget if they want to invest big money. That's the dream signing also for Antonio Conte, the coach is in love with Garnacho. But at this point, they are being realistic."

Alejandro Garnacho Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 19 (10) Goals 3 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 2 Successful Dribbles 0.6 (27%) Ground Duels Won 2.4 (40%)

Amorim was pleased with Garnacho's response to being dropped from the win against City in mid-December. The Portuguese tactician said that the winger was 'a little bit upset' with him, which was 'perfect'.

United's co-owners, INEOS, have implemented several cost-cutting measures this year and are expected to make such decisions over the squad at Amorim's disposal. Garnacho falls into the category of a player who could be sold for a handsome fee to ensure they comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 15/01/2025.

Related Exclusive: Marcus Rashford's Man Utd Exit Could be Scuppered by Brexit Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford's hopes of joining AC Milan could be ended thanks to Brexit

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.