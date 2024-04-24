Highlights Manchester United could look to lure Gleison Bremer to Old Trafford after prioritising the acquisition of a new defender ahead of the summer window.

The Red Devils have upped the ante in their pursuit and it has led to Juventus seeking a potential replacement for the Brazilian.

Transfer insider Dean Jones understands that Manchester United have got their eye on a host of high-performing centre-backs.

Manchester United have a 'more reasonable' chance of landing Gleison Bremer because the Juventus star has a release clause written into his contract, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that a 'long list of names' have been earmarked as targets after an addition of a new defender has been prioritised ahead of the summer.

Although there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the future of boss Erik ten Hag, due to him being set to hold discussions with the new-look hierarchy at the end of the season as he edges towards failing to reach the primary objective of qualifying for the Champions League, plans are being made for the Red Devils to secure reinforcements.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has led Manchester United into a new era, having completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club following lengthy and complicated negotiations with the Glazer family, and the INEOS chief executive is keen to see improvements on the pitch as he seeks a return on his investment.

Red Devils Increase Pressure on Juventus to Sell Bremer

Manchester United have upped the ante in their pursuit of Bremer, according to respected journalist Rudy Galetti, which has led to Juventus scouring the market for potential replacements as they are desperate to be prepared for the eventuality of the Brazilian potentially embarking on a fresh challenge.

The Italian reporter suggests that the Red Devils have been increasingly insistent that they want to strike a deal for the central defender, who still has four years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket more than £153,000-per-week, and that has resulted in his current employers being eager to beat Inter Milan, Aston Villa and other Premier League outfits to Atletico Madrid's Mario Hermoso.

Gleison Bremer's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Raphael Varane Gleison Bremer Raphael Varane Percentage of dribblers tackled 74.1 71.4 Ball recoveries 5.24 4.40 Tackles 1.63 1.20 Interceptions 1.22 1.00 Key passes 0.19 0.07 Statistics correct as of 22/04/2024

Although GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Manchester United have been making more progress in their attempts to land alternative targets, it emerged that a move to Old Trafford could not be ruled out if Bremer is offered to the Red Devils through agents and intermediaries.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gleison Bremer has failed to register any clearances in just one Serie A outing this season, while his highest tally of 13 came during Juventus' 1-0 win at Fiorentina in November

Dean Jones - Bremer Release Clause Makes Him More Reasonable Option for Man United

Jones believes it is highly unlikely for Manchester United to fork out more than £70million for a new centre-back despite their desire to bolster their backline during the summer transfer window, resulting in pouncing for Bremer becoming a more realistic possibility thanks to him having a release clause written into his contract.

The Brazilian could be bought for in the region of £52million when the buyout figure becomes active in the summer of 2025, but there is a verbal agreement that Juventus will entertain similar bids ahead of next season, and the transfer insider feels the 27-year-old may fit the bill for the Red Devils.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It is not yet clear which defenders Manchester United will target, but one thing to bear in mind through this summer is the valuations that are going to be put to them. "It is difficult to see Manchester United starting to plough anything like £70million or £80million into single signings right now, so when names are touted for them, I think anything that is closer to the £50million mark is probably more reasonable. "Bremer has a release clause, so maybe he fits with that. But, at the moment, Manchester United have a long list of names and they need to uncover the actual price tags on all of them."

Branthwaite Eyed as First Arrival of Ratcliffe Era at Old Trafford

Manchester United are pushing ahead with a summer move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite despite being in the hunt for Bremer, according to Football Insider, and they are preparing to make him the first acquisition since Ratcliffe entered the boardroom and took control of football operations.

The report suggests that the Red Devils are confident of being able to lure the 21-year-old away from Goodison Park despite him becoming one of the first names on the Toffees' team sheet and making 36 appearances this season, while new technical director Jason Wilcox is planning to make him the cornerstone of a new-look backline.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Branthwaite could find himself at the centre of a transfer tussle in the summer, despite Everton being eager to keep him on board, as suitors are aware of his current employers' financial instability and needing cash.

