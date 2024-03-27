Highlights Manchester United have chosen not to include Gleison Bremer among their primary targets after making plans for the summer transfer window.

Key decision-makers at Old Trafford have advanced in their pursuit of alternative targets instead of the Juventus central defender.

The Brazil international is being valued at £69million by his current employers and a cut-price deal has been ruled out.

Manchester United are not prioritising a summer move for Juventus star Gleison Bremer as key figures at Old Trafford have already made more progress in their bid to land alternative defensive targets ahead of the transfer window reopening, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have entered a new era thanks to Sir Jim Ratcliffe completing his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club last month, following lengthy and complicated negotiations with the Glazer family, and they have started putting plans in place for recruitment despite there being doubt over Erik ten Hag's future in the dugout.

The Dutch tactician has been informed that sealing qualification for the Champions League is the leading goal for the remainder of the campaign, putting him under increasing amounts of pressure, and discussions over his future will be held with Manchester United's new-look hierarchy during the summer.

Bremer Falls Down Pecking Order of Defensive Priorities

Juventus have slapped £69m price tag on Brazil international

Manchester United have not pinpointed Bremer as one of their first-choice targets despite being in the hunt for fresh options at the heart of their backline, according to GMS sources, and the key decision-makers behind the scenes are further advanced in their pursuit of alternative options.

Juventus currently value the Brazil international in the region of £69million and will head into the summer transfer window in a strong negotiating position as he does not have a release clause written into his contract, which allows him to pocket more than £150,000-per-week and has four more years to run.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gleison Bremer has made three or more tackles in seven Serie A outings this season, with his highest tally of six coming during Juventus' 2-1 victory over Frosinone in December

Bremer being on a long-term agreement at the Allianz Stadium could complicate matters for Manchester United if they look to strike a deal as a response to being frustrated in their hunt to acquire other centre-backs, while it is understood that reports that his current employers would be willing to accept a bid worth £43million are wide of the mark.

Although GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed that it would not be impossible for Manchester United to turn their attentions towards the 27-year-old if his services are offered to them through agents, no progress over a potential deal has been made at this stage and speculation over his future are predominantly coming from Italy.

Branthwaite Ahead of Bremer on Shortlist of Summer Targets

Everton man earned rave reviews from Man United scouting department

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Jarrad Branthwaite has been earmarked as a standout defensive target by Manchester United scouts after ten Hag was keen to gain information on centre-backs currently in the Premier League, and there is confidence that the Everton man will become available regardless of whether his current employers stave off relegation to the Championship.

The 21-year-old earned a maiden call-up to the senior England squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium due to his consistent performances since breaking into the forefront of Toffees boss Sean Dyche's plans, and statistics highlight that he has been posting better figures than Bremer in various departments this season.

Jarrad Branthwaite's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Gleison Bremer Jarrad Branthwaite Gleison Bremer Percentage of dribblers tackled 82.9 72.0 Ball recoveries 5.76 5.38 Clearances 4.36 3.98 Tackles 2.00 1.76 Interceptions 1.64 1.25 Blocks 1.24 1.08 Statistics correct as of 27/03/2024

But Manchester United could face difficulties when it comes to attempting to land Branthwaite as he committed his long-term future to Everton in October, when he penned a £35,000-per-week contract which is due to keep him on Merseyside until the summer of 2027, and struggling to reach an agreement may open the door for a Bremer bid to be lodged.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and FBref