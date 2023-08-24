Manchester United could be in the market for a backup goalkeeper this summer, and journalist Dean Jones has provided a glowing reference on potential target Odysseas Vlachodimos, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Andre Onana was brought to the club to play between the sticks, but Erik ten Hag might be looking for a number two.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea departed earlier on in the summer after his contract at Old Trafford expired.

Ten Hag acted swiftly to find his replacement, reuniting with former Ajax stopper Onana, who he had previously worked with during his time in the Eredivisie.

Dean Henderson may be considered as United’s backup to Onana as it stands, but according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are interested in securing his signature.

The reliable transfer expert also claims that Henderson is expected to leave before the window slams shut in September.

As a result, ten Hag and his recruitment team could be looking to bring in a new number two over the next few weeks.

As per the MailOnline, United have now approached Benfica regarding 29-year-old goalkeeper Vlachodimos.

The Greek international was a regular for the Portuguese side last season, making 34 appearances in the league, conceding just 20 goals, as per Transfermarkt.

Journalist Jones has now discussed the prospect of United signing the Benfica shot stopper, comparing him to current goalkeeper Onana.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Vlachodimos?

Jones has suggested that Vlachodimos is an interesting profile as a goalkeeper and has similarities to Onana in terms of ability to play out from the back.

The journalist adds that there is a good feeling surrounding this one for United, with the goalkeeper having recognition on the European stage.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "There's a good feeling around this one and he is a really interesting profile as a goalkeeper to be looking at.

“He's got recognition before now on the European stage and I think in terms of having a backup that is more suited to Andre Onana, then this could be pretty good.

“He does have the ability to pass out. I'm not sure I would back him to send long-range passes like Onana does, but he can manage the shorter game"

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What’s next for Man Utd?

We could see United looking to sign another midfielder after Fred completed his departure earlier in the window.

According to Manchester Evening News, United are considering a move to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The report claims that Liverpool have also been linked with the Dutchman, so it could be a difficult race to secure his signature.

Italian journalist Romano has also claimed that United are interested in signing Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

It could be a busy end to the transfer window, especially after a relatively disappointing start to the season.

United narrowly defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in the opening game of the Premier League campaign, before losing to Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur side last weekend.