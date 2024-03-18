Highlights Manchester United have a "good relationship" with the agents of Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen.

The 25-year-old could leave the Bundesliga giants this summer, amid Premier League interest in his services.

GIVEMESPORT sources understand that key figures at Old Trafford feel that Malen would offer good value for money at a reported £43m.

Manchester United have a positive relationship with the agents of Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils will be planning ahead to the 2024 summer transfer window after a recent minority takeover at Old Trafford, led by INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Man Utd head coach Erik ten Hag's future is uncertain after a disappointing 2023/24 campaign in the Premier League and Champions League, but he could have redeemed himself following a stunning 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Liverpool on 16th March. Malen has previously been linked with a move to the Manchester giants and could be set for a Dortmund exit this summer.

Man Utd have 'good relationship' with Malen's agents

The forward has 'chances' to leave Dortmund this summer

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Donyell Malen has opportunities to leave Borussia Dortmund heading into the 2024 summer transfer window. The Italian journalist told GIVEMESPORT in January that Manchester United had been in contact with the 25-year-old's agents during the recent winter market.

Malen would remain at Dortmund following February 1st's transfer window deadline, with the Red Devils failing to make any permanent or loan signings over the course of the month. However, Romano has indicated that United have a "good relationship" with the Netherlands international's agents, who also represent Rasmus Hojlund, though there are no current negotiations taking place ahead of the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Malen ranks in the top 1% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe's big five leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League, for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes (0.67) over the last 365 days.

According to BILD (via MailOnline), Manchester United and Liverpool are set to go head-to-head in competition for Malen's signature, with Arsenal also interested in the forward. Meanwhile, last month ten Hag and Robin van Persie were spotted at a restaurant with the Dutchman's agent, though it is unknown what the reasoning behind this was.

Speaking in his latest update for CaughtOffside, Romano said:

"United have also been linked again with Donyell Malen after some interest back in January. I’m told that Malen has chances to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but there's nothing in terms of talks right now with any club. Man United have a good relationship with his agents, but at the moment there are no concrete talks taking place, so let’s see if that changes as we get closer to the summer."

Donyell Malen - stats compared to 2023/24 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.14 3rd Goals 11 =1st Assists 1 =9th Shots per game 2.6 1st Dribbles per game 1.7 3rd

Man Utd set for talks over Malen signing

INEOS are preparing for their first transfer window at the helm at Old Trafford

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Manchester United are set to discuss Malen as a potential target for the 2024/25 season. The Red Devils have previously mulled over whether to move for the Borussia Dortmund star. However, sources understand that key figures at Old Trafford believe he should be considered as a potential signing this summer.

Decision makers at Old Trafford are confident Malen would represent good value for money, with Dortmund reportedly set to demand £43m for his services. The Red Devils are particularly keen to add options to the right-side of their attack, with Antony failing to make a telling impact in his almost two seasons at the Theatre of Dreams.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored, correct as of 18-03-24.