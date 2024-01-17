Highlights Manchester United are on the cusp of allowing Facundo Pellistri to join La Liga side Granada on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Uruguay international has also attracted interest from the likes of PSV Eindhoven and LA Galaxy since the transfer window opened for business.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth understands that Manchester United are still trying to iron out the final details ahead of the switch being rubber-stamped.

Manchester United star Facundo Pellistri is edging towards the Old Trafford exit door as Granada are 'really pushing' to acquire his services, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT what the Red Devils could negotiate in discussions.

Although boss Erik ten Hag is still looking to make his first acquisition since Sir Jim Ratcliffe wrapped up a £1.3billion deal to acquire a 25 per cent stake in the club during the festive period, there have been departures during the winter transfer window.

Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho have been among the more high-profile outgoings, with the former's loan switch to Eintracht Frankfurt including a £9.5million option to make the move permanent, but Pellistri is also in line to embark on a fresh challenge.

Pellistri on the brink of Granada switch

Granada have entered advanced talks to sign Pellistri on loan for the remainder of the season, according to Football Insider, after further discussions with Manchester United over the last 24 hours have been fruitful as they bid to fight off stiff competition.

The report suggests that the La Liga outfit have moved into pole position to land the Uruguay international, who has been limited to just 366 minutes of action this season, after ten Hag has decided it would be beneficial to secure more game time elsewhere due to struggling to make a telling impact.

Facundo Pellistri's statistical averages in the Premier League this season Accurate passes per game 6.7 Balls recovered per game 1.2 Tackles per game 0.6 Shots per game 0.4 Key passes per game 0.1 Statistics according to Sofascore - Correct as of 17/1/2024

It is understood that Manchester United have given Pellistri the green light to link up with Granada after he made it clear that he is keen to test himself at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes despite gaining interest from a host of other clubs.

The Spanish outfit headed to the negotiating table after noticing that Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven and Major League Soccer outfit LA Galaxy have been eager to seal the winger's arrival, leading to the Red Devils holding internal discussions over what the best option would be.

Although respected journalist Steve Bates previously told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag has been impressed with Pellistri's ability to carry out tactical orders, his opportunities in the first-team have been few and far between as he bids to bag a place in Uruguay's squad for this summer's Copa America.

The 22-year-old is preparing to rubber-stamp his temporary switch to Granada despite Manchester United also being open to sanctioning his permanent exit after clubs in Italy, France and the Netherlands have shown additional interest.

Dharmesh Sheth - Granada attempting to force through Pellistri move

Although Sheth understands that Granada are doing all they can to get a temporary deal for Pellistri over the line, as they attempt to beat other admirers to his signature, he is aware that important details need to be ironed out before the mid-season switch is confirmed.

The Sky Sports reporter has refused to rule out the possibility of the Red Devils including an option to buy the South American as he has entered the final 18 months of his £20,000-per-week contract, while they may also choose to take advantage of an option to extend the agreement by another year in an attempt to ensure his market value does not nose-dive.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday, Sheth said:

"It seems that Granada are the ones who are really, really pushing just now. PSV Eindhoven and a couple of other Dutch clubs have been interested, along with clubs in the MLS, but Granada are the ones who seem to be pushing for Facundo Pellistri. "He has still got 18 months left on his contract and Manchester United have the option of a further year, so it will be interesting to see - if and when this deal does happen - what kind of deal Manchester United would do. "They could still afford to sanction a straight loan and then have him come back in the summer, with a year left plus an option, and still get a good market value for him. "Otherwise, they could decide it will be a loan until the end of the season, but they will attach an option price to that loan deal as well."

Ten Hag aiming to keep Diallo despite loan interest

Manchester United are poised to reject a loan offer from Middlesbrough for Amad Diallo, according to MailOnline, as they are keen to retain his services for the remainder of the season after impressing in training sessions held at Carrington.

The report suggests the winger, who has been restricted to just 36 minutes of action since the campaign got underway, is set to stay at Old Trafford as he is seen as adequate cover for Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony.

Middlesbrough are not the only Championship side looking to prise Diallo away from Manchester United as Southampton have also been pushing to negotiate a deal as they aim to boost their chances of sealing an immediate return to the top flight.

Related Fabrizio Romano says Karim Benzema situation 'fluid' amid links to Man Utd Manchester United have recently been linked with a move for Al-Ittihad and ex-Real Madrid and France striker Karim Benzema at Old Trafford.

Second-tier table-toppers Leicester City and Sunderland were plotting a move for the Ivory Coast international before the winter window officially opened for business at the turn of the year, but a switch has failed to come to fruition as the February 1 deadline draws closer.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Southampton will struggle to recruit Diallo after seeing Leicester fail to secure his signature despite initially appearing to be in pole position, leading to further uncertainty over his future.