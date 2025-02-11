Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim could consider selling Alejandro Garnacho when the transfer window reopens in the summer in an attempt to raise enough cash to lure Barcelona star Alejandro Balde and other big-name targets to Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils landed Diego Leon, Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu ahead of last week's winter deadline, with the latter being the most expensive arrival thanks to completing a £30million switch from Serie A strugglers Lecce, but plans are already being put in place to make further adjustments to the squad ahead of next season.

Amorim emphasised that he was not afraid to offload big-names, with Marcus Rashford joining Aston Villa on an initial loan deal after Manchester United's Premier League rivals agreed to cover at least 75 per cent of his wages, and Garnacho may also be allowed to head through the exit door in the coming months.

Red Devils Refuse to Rule Out Garnacho Sale

Winger facing uncertain future amid potential need for funds

Manchester United could sanction Garnacho's exit in the summer in a bid to generate additional funds to make a high-profile signing, according to GMS sources, with Barcelona left-back Balde among the names on their radar as a potential acquisition despite strengthening their defensive options a matter of days ago.

The Red Devils slapped a £70million price tag on their winger after he was the subject of interest from Serie A table-toppers Napoli and Premier League counterparts Chelsea last month, and their lofty demands resulted in him remaining at Old Trafford instead of embarking on a fresh challenge.

But GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United have refused to rule out the possibility of cashing in on Garnacho ahead of next season if his departure would give them enough funds to get a deal for a primary target over the line as Amorim continues aiming to make his mark after succeeding the sacked Erik ten Hag.

Although the Red Devils' stance has led to there being uncertainty over the Argentina international's long-term future, they will not give the green-light for one of his suitors to profit at a cut-price as he still has just shy of three-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week.

When speaking exclusively to GMS, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Chelsea contemplated making a last-minute move for Garnacho ahead of the winter window slamming shut, but a mid-season switch to Stamford Bridge failed to come to fruition before the February 3 deadline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garnacho has an expected goals ratio of 5.08 in the Premier League this season, but he has only found the back of the net three times

Departure May be Necessary to Recruit Balde

Spain international firmly on Amorim's radar as possible addition

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are keeping their options open after coming to terms with the fact that a departure may be necessary in order to facilitate a formal offer for Spain international Balde, who has worked his way onto Amorim's radar thanks to his performances in a Barcelona shirt.

That has resulted in the 20-year-old Garnacho being earmarked as an asset who could allow them to recoup a significant fee after he gained serious interest during the recently-closed winter transfer window and has been described as 'incredible' by Red Devils teammate Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United are still having doubts over the South American's long-term role at Old Trafford, GMS sources understand, but he is unlikely to be deployed regularly as a left wing-back as Balde has been pinpointed as a target after Dorgu made his debut on the opposite flank.

